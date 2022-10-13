The South Burlington School Board invites community members to several upcoming listening sessions.
The board would like to hear from students, staff and the community about what they think is going well, where there’s room for growth and what qualities they think would help ensure the success of a long-term superintendent.
Sessions will take place:
• Monday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m., central district office, 577 Dorset St.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., South Burlington Public Library
• Thursday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. via Zoom (link at sbschools.net when available)
Questions, contact the school board at schoolboard@sbschools.net or leave a voicemail message at (802) 652-7476.
