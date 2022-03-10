Travia Childs, the first Black woman to serve on the South Burlington School Board, has also just become the first woman of color to lead as its chair.
Convening with the three newly elected board members post-Town Meeting Day, freshman member Michelle Boyer started off their inaugural meeting by nominating Childs for the role.
“There is no more equitable, antiracist action that we can take than electing Dr. Childs as chair, basing our choice not only on antiracist action, but on her superior qualifications, her perspective and experience as a member of a traditionally marginalized group and her proven dedication to public service,” Boyer said, before the action was seconded by new member Kate Bailey. “I feel it is time that we do more than talk about equity.”
For Childs, who felt like she spent her first year on the board fighting and not doing the antiracist work she meant to do, she said this vote of confidence from her co-members feels like her second wind.
“I’m glad that someone else not of color is taking a stand. It makes a difference when someone else is fighting for you,” Childs said.
Shortly after she was elected to her two-year term last March, Childs’ son, a senior at South Burlington High School, reported a teacher for making a racist remark in class, setting off a series of internal and third-party investigations that took a toll on their family’s mental and physical health, Childs has said. She accused the district of prioritizing the teacher, who received a one-day pay deduction and stayed teaching until he retired a few months later, over her son, and of covering up the incident.
She later took a hiatus from the board in September during a third-party investigation into the district’s handling of the incident, which found that the teacher’s discipline should have been “significantly more robust.”
“So much has happened. I feel like I wasted a year because I was so busy fighting for our kids,” Childs said. “Now I’m chair, things have changed.”
Now when she interacts with students who come to the Infinite Youth Center that she runs at UMall or at school functions, Childs said it’s important to her that they see her as a role model.
“We need to build a relationship between students and the board,” she said. “We have to build their trust. Students first.”
Newly elected Chelsea Tillinghast will serve as clerk and Alex McHenry, who is in his second term on the board, will sign contracts.
Equity initiatives
In other district work, the South Burlington school board recently passed its first equity policy and has been on the lookout to hire an equity director.
The board passed an equity policy, drafted by Childs and Brian Minier, who did not run for reelection, in January. Meant to create an equity lens for various branches of the school district, board members centered data collection and reporting on issues of discrimination as top priorities.
The policy in some ways leans on the district’s efforts to hire an executive director of equity, a process that has been discussed for over a year but still hasn’t resulted in a hire. The slow pace is purposeful to ensure the district is ready when it finds the right person, officials have said throughout the process.
They hope to fill the position by April, although a new director might not come on board until the summer.
The recently passed school budget allotted $148,779 for the new position.
