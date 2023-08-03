At a school board meeting this month, board member Kate Bailey urged the board to consider reorganization after voicing specific concerns with the way board chair, Alex McHenry, has handled board and community relations since the Town Meeting Day vote in March.
McHenry has been with the school board since 2017 and was elected — with an initial nomination from Bailey — to step into the role as chair at the March 8 school board meeting.
But since that time, Bailey said she’s seen a massive lack of communication and structure in how meetings are facilitated.
At the March meeting when Bailey nominated McHenry as chair, she said, “I think there are two key areas of expertise that you need to know as board chair. That’s expertise in Robert’s Rules of Order so that we have meetings that run efficiently smoothly and predictably. Then an understanding of Vermont’s open meeting laws.”
She went on to say that McHenry had the necessary skills to ensure transparency and open communication.
“I look forward to being led through your facilitation skills and keeping us in check,” she said.
A condition of her recommendation was that the board undergo robust training in policy governance and create annual goals and a work plan but said that process was “unnecessarily delayed and not taken seriously between March and now.”
She also critiqued the way McHenry has communicated with the community saying information is often incomplete, delayed or discussed in unnecessary executive sessions.
While she said she had examples to illustrate her concerns, “I don’t need to belabor the details here.”
Her other issue concerned making meetings accessible.
“I think there is a pattern of canceled meetings that is really concerning to me, particularly when it comes to city school relations and in our union negotiations,” she said. “I think we’ve had more executive sessions than necessary, and we’ve made little progress on being consistent and clear about our public comments process. None of what I’m sharing is particularly new.”
Vermont school and municipal boards are allowed to enter an executive session but can’t take votes or make decisions in secret. Most executive sessions address personnel or contract matters.
Bailey said she’s had extensive one-on-one phone calls with other members of the board who also felt board meetings featured an inconsistent structure and communication barriers. She said they’ve also suggested she step up as chair.
McHenry said little at the meeting, other than to pose basic procedural questions about how the board would move forward. Members will consider appointing Bailey as chair at its Aug. 2 meeting after The Other Paper went to press.
“I would like to ask her folks to vote for me as board chair and reorganize the board and ask you, Alex, to step down because I think that the status quo is not working for us,” Bailey said. “I think we need a change in our meeting structure and accessibility and predictability of our meetings, communications and our training and I think that I’m prepared to do that.”
