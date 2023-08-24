During a special meeting Aug. 16, South Burlington school board member Alex McHenry resigned as board chair following an emotional meeting a week earlier where complaints over his effectiveness bubbled to the surface.
Following an hour-long executive session, McHenry announced his decision citing a desire to dedicate more time to his family, career and personal ventures.
He then nominated Kate Bailey to take his seat. McHenry will remain on the board.
In a statement read by McHenry on behalf of the board, he apologized for the emotional tenor of the initial public conversations and said the board will continue to establish trust, accountability and community partnership as the new school gets underway.
“In addition to my service to the South Burlington school district, I also am a parent to my two wonderful kids, I have a rewarding and challenging career serving the Vermont Medicaid program, I own and manage an expanding real estate portfolio, I run an average of 7 miles every day and participate in races in the region,” he said in a personal statement to The Other Paper. “I live a very, very active and busy life, and I love doing it all and serving people in whatever way I can. But living a busy life and taking on more new activities and more public service can sometimes exceed a person’s capacity.”
He said the three main tasks of a school board are to hire a superintendent, monitor their progress and negotiate contracts with labor unions, all jobs he said the board has successfully done.
McHenry has been with the district since 2016 but has only been board chair since March, a move pushed by Bailey after the Town Meeting Day vote. But at a July 12 meeting, she charged that McHenry had shown a massive lack of clear and timely communication — between board members, with other governing bodies and the public — as well as a lack of professional training for new members.
Bailey specifically criticized McHenry for the board’s response to the city regarding a traffic study, which she said was “unnecessarily delayed by two weeks.”
She also pointed to several board meetings, including a joint meeting between the city council and school board, that had to be rescheduled.
Bailey said at the time that she had extensive one-on-one phone calls with other members of the board who also felt meetings featured an inconsistent structure and communication barriers.
She claimed that they suggested she step up as chair.
“The reality is we’ve been very vocal as a board for quite a long time about our lack of efficiency and training in order to get things done,” member Chelsea Tillinghast said at the Aug. 2 meeting where members voted 3-2 vote to take a vote of no confidence in McHenry.
McHenry insisted multiple times that the situation was being rushed and at one point became visibly angry, and made a point of order, banging a gavel on the table after saying that he couldn’t get his rebuttals across because of interruptions.
“You all seemed to have made your minds up three weeks ago,” McHenry said. “It’s like a jury deciding before the trial is over.”
In a phone call this week, Bailey said she initiated these conversations in the summer to get the board back on track as the school year starts and to ensure it’s capable of continuing to work together in the coming months — a hefty feat facing the five-member board.
“Going into the new school year, my goal was to get us unstuck and offer alternative leadership to try to do something different and see if that would make progress toward allowing us to focus and make progress on our own internal governance,” she said.
Moving forward, Bailey said she is optimistic and thinks of last week’s meeting as a much-needed reset and looks forward to upcoming board training sessions on governance in September.
“I have no doubt that my four other board members are incredibly dedicated and caring people and we’re all on the same page about our commitment to public education and to our students and staff,” she said.
“I think a lot of elected official positions were designed with the idea that folks would be retired or not have a full-time job or perhaps not parenting actively,” she said. “It’s a lot of work and a lot of responsibility, and I hope to do my best to be a team player.”
