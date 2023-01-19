In addition to approving the $62.5 million proposed school budget, the South Burlington School Board also approved a bond vote for nearly $15 million dollars for capital infrastructure needs to meet enrollment demands.
This year’s budget sees a 7.17 percent increase from last year, which will result in a 3.96 percent residential tax rate increase, from last year’s $1.295 to $1.35. Before income sensitivity, for every $100,000 of a home’s value, taxes will total $1,347, a $51 increase from 2023.
“We’ve looked long and hard at tax rates over time trying to be responsible,” South Burlington Superintendent Violet Nichols said. “In looking at tax rates for this year at 3.96 percent and looking at staffing ratios, we’re trying to return to staffing levels with more of a historical trend line.”
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding (ESSER) that was used to offset pandemic-related expenditures and support education recovery efforts is set to drop significantly, taking with it nearly 23 ESSER-funded full-time-equivalent positions.
In addition to employee retention and managing labor shortages, the district is expected see an increase of 50 students, also putting upward pressure on the cost of supplies, professional services and equipment.
The approved bond for nearly $15 million is set to cover $6 million of the costs of implementing eight zero-energy modular classrooms and $8.55 million for various capital improvements in the so-called “stewardship plan” that includes roofing, HVAC systems, window replacements, bathrooms, and work to parking lots, sidewalks and kitchens. Although the board had considered going to bond separately, they ultimately concluded going out for one bond would better meet all of the capital needs and improvements.
Although no principal payments will be required until 2025, the district will be responsible for two separate interest-only payments amounting to $436,762 for this fiscal year. Next year, the principal payment plus the interest payment could cause that number to more than triple.
Ninety-one percent of the modular classroom costs will be covered by impact fees, or levies paid by developers. The bond will expedite the purchase of the new modules with the hope of having the modules in place by next school year and with impact fees projected to cover the financing of the bond.
The implementation of impact fees has not yet been officially approved by the South Burlington City Council, but there has been an air of support by council members. The final hearing on impact fees is set for Monday, Jan. 23, when the district will present this approved budget to the council.
Looking ahead
Although the board approved the plan to move forward with the zero-energy modules as a phase-one solution to enrollment issues, this ultimately sheds a cautionary light on long-term problems that are only expected to intensify in the coming years.
“The enrollment committee provided a recommendation to the board for spacing solutions to address the current over enrollment,” said Nichols. “They fulfilled that and they acknowledged with the demographic predictions that we are in this reactive place with these emergency pods, but these cohorts are aging up.”
As students age, spacing issues are expected to continue through the middle and high schools. The enrollment committee’s recommended second phase is an eventual transition of fifth-grade students to Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and, according to the final report, moving a whole grade from the elementary schools is estimated to alleviate enrollment pressure for more than 10 years.
Nichols said she supports forming a transition committee as a next step.
“Being in a reactive state with these ZEMs is, of course, not where we want to be moving forward,” she said.
The board ultimately approved the formation of a fifth-grade transition committee at its Jan. 4 school board meeting and, per the recommendations, the committee will be composed of teachers, administration and community members with board representation from members Kate Bailey and Laura Williams in order to explore the viability of a successful move and the anticipated affects over the coming years.
“We have already received one recommendation to move the middle schoolers, but we need to dig down deeper to what that process would mean, if we actually decide to put that process in place,” said Bailey. “That is what we need to undergo as soon as possible in my opinion.”
Bailey explained that the first task of the new committee is to form a timeline to present to community members and the board with the hope of having another report with next steps ready for June.
