Following Town Meeting Day, the newly elected South Burlington school board wasted no time in taking its first actions by dealing first with issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and social-emotional learning.
Alex McHenry was welcomed back to the board for a sixth year along with new board member Bryan Companion, who ousted school board chair Travia Childs from her seat by just 26 votes. Laura Williams also returns to finish two years of a three-year term.
McHenry, a data analyst with Vermont Medicaid, has been with the school board since 2017 and was elected as the new board chair following the victory. The board also motioned to reelect Chelsea Tillinghast as board clerk.
McHenry was unable to be reached for comment about his appointment as chair, but he told The Other Paper earlier this month that his career “has taught me so much about how the world works and how to make it better and I’m grateful that I’m able to solve complex problems and that it makes a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “I’m a typical middle-class person, so I have to budget my time and money wisely. I use that sense of budgeting from my personal life with school board work, too.”
Childs’ parting words
After two years on the school board, Childs reflected on her time as board chair positively but said, “If I could do it all over again, I would say no. I’ve been doing this for a year already and it wasn’t worth it. The only ground that I thought was going to help was with me going to the schools all the time. And that’s not going to change.”
She explained that after her first election onto the school board in 2021, her son, Jeremiah Childs, experienced racial harassment by his robotics teacher when the teacher suggested that a 3-D printed object resembling a noose should be hung from a Black Lives Matter flag.
“When I first started, my son was racially harassed by a teacher. So, the first year I was trying to keep it together, trying to figure out what’s right and what’s wrong because I didn’t want the kids following my son to go through the same thing,” Childs said. “Then when I became chair, I was great at the job I was doing, but chair wasn’t the job for me.”
After receiving Town Meeting Day results last week, Childs told The Other Paper, “I lost by 26 votes and that is too close.” Although she considered a recount, she said, “I’ve learned everything I do, even if I asked for the recount, it’s going to be the same thing: ‘She was just so spiteful.’ No, I’m looking out for our kids. I would have rather there had been like 100 or 200 (votes). Then I could deal with it.”
She explained that regardless of her dedication to doing what is best for students, fingers were consistently pointed in her direction, people looking at her every move.
“If I told you the sky was blue, they’d say, ‘How do you know the sky’s blue?’” she said. “Nothing I could do was right, but they never found anything about me because they looked.” She described “they” as some members of the South Burlington community.
Her biggest fear now is the board’s lack of representation for marginalized students.
“If I was running against a person of color, I would be excited. But when we take an older Caucasian man, and now a Caucasian team, they don’t know what to do. They don’t know how it feels.”
“That broke me, all that stuff,” she added. “It showed us now that South Burlington hasn’t changed. I was the first (chair) person of color so that shows us we’re going backward, which is the sad part.”
Equity talks
The district’s executive director of learning, Alysia Backman, said that South Burlington’s academic and social-emotional learning reveals that those with the highest needs have the lowest academic proficiency. The students most impacted are students with disabilities, English language learners, Black/African American and multi-racial students.
“It is valuable information but it’s painful to see,” McHenry said. “I’m incredibly concerned about how traditionally marginalized students are doing in our school district and we need to do more about it.”
Along with the district’s newly adopted equity policy, McHenry made his first motion as chair to create a position that would be held by a licensed educator who will operate as the district-wide social-emotional learning coordinator. The board emphasized that this decision does not add additional staff, but instead broadens the scope of current positions.
“It is important to note that we are not eliminating any diversity, equity and inclusion programs or policies from the district,” the board said a statement this week. “As a result of their findings, we determined the best course of action was to expand the diversity, equity and inclusion role to include a social-emotional learning component, as the two work hand-in-hand. This is not an add to staff, but rather a modified position utilizing the existing role of executive director of equity.”
The executive director of equity role is currently held by De-Dee Loftin-Davis, who was hired for the position last April.
In the statement, the school board did not directly answer a question regarding whether Loftin-Davis was still in the position.
South Burlington resident Nancy Hellen said at the recent board meeting, “That felt very roundabout, as a community member,” she said. “Putting out the idea of a position and then actually explaining later that it would be replacing the (diversity, equity and inclusion) position. I just want to say that I am hoping that this position would continue the work that De-Dee has done.”
“I feel like it’s a little bit odd to say this person’s position isn’t going to be here while you’re supporting a different position without recognizing the work (Loftin-Davis) has done,” she said.
Loftin-Davis did not respond to an email sent to an address listed on the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.