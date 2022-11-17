Every year, the South Burlington Rotary Club donates dictionaries to South Burlington third graders to promote literacy. After presenting the dictionaries, students had fun using all the resource tools in their student dictionaries.
This year’s dictionary has a wonderful resource section, including the sign language alphabet, information about states and countries, a multiplication chart and other helpful tools. Third graders also looked up “Wonderous Words” with teacher Amanda McCarthy at Gertrude Chamberlin School.
Students also learned about the many other ways the Rotary Club helps South Burlington, such as the signs on the bike path, the bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park and sponsoring Scouting.
Rotarians also donated $1,000 to each school to support teachers in buying classroom materials. At Chamberlin School, teachers used the funds to purchase books that highlight diversity, equity and inclusion for monthly classroom read alouds.
