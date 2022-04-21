Students from four Vermont schools, including South Burlington, qualified for the 2022 FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship in Houston, Texas, April 20-23.
Fourteen teams from throughout the state participated in the Vermont championship in March, with the top two teams earning a trip to the world championship at the state event at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg.
FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — is a global program for young people, ages 5-18, with four age-based levels. Participants learn how to design, build and program robots to solve a challenge or complete a task using science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The CVU Robo-Hawks placed first in the state tournament. Batteries Not Included from South Burlington High School placed second.
At the international event, the Vermont delegation will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from engineering and technology firms, college STEM programs and other exhibitors and engage with interactive exhibits. They also may take part in a dance party, movies in the park, outdoor games and other fun activities with students from other countries and U.S. states.
The University of Vermont College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences oversees the program with support from Extension 4-H.
For more information, check out firstinvt.org or the global program website at firstinspires.org.
