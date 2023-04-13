South Burlington principal to students: Stop getting food delivered

In a still from a TikTok video, South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke demonstrates what will happen to unclaimed food after he asked students to stop ordering DoorDash to the school.
When it comes to food options, South Burlington High School is ideally situated.
Just off interstates 89 and 189, the Dorset Street school is fewer than 10 minutes from multiple Starbucks locations, fast food joints and pizza places — offering a range of options for a convenient lunch or snack.
Some, in fact, might call it too convenient.
South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke has informed parents and community members that students are no longer allowed to receive food deliveries, including through the popular food delivery app DoorDash, at school.
The intrusions, he said, had proven too distracting.
“Due to disruptions to teaching and learning, food deliveries during the school day are no longer possible,” the principal wrote in a March 15 mass text message to South Burlington community members. “All students have access to free breakfast and lunch.”
“It’s an actual disruption,” Burke said in a video posted to his TikTok account that same day. “You can’t order DoorDash during the school day.”
The message came after students — a small number, Burke said in an interview — were ordering deliveries to the point that it became untenable, including from Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Denny’s and iHOP.
Delivery workers cannot come inside the school because of the building’s security measures. Instead, deliveries were left in the foyer, where students could then pick them up themselves. That meant students had to leave class to pick up their deliveries.
“We want to keep kids in class,” Burke said, adding, “You gotta go to the nurse? It’s fine. You gotta go to the bathroom? We got you. Gotta go see guidance? No problem. Gotta go get your DoorDash? Eh. Feels like you could wait.”
If one were inclined toward a deeper analysis, the school’s injunction could be viewed as the latest collision between traditional primary education and the modern smartphone.
Or it could simply be chalked up to hungry kids using the tools at their disposal to get a snack.
If students continue to order deliveries, Burke said in his TikTok, staff would collect the food and keep it in the office until the end of the day, at which point students could come pick it up.
“And if you don’t come get it,” he said, holding up a piece of pizza, “thanks!”
