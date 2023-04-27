Two South Burlington High School freshmen took first place in the documentary category of Vermont History Day and are now headed to Maryland to compete in the nationwide competition.
The event is held annually and challenges Vermont students in grades 5-12 with a new theme each year that explores various historical topics like this year’s “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
The South Burlington duo, Lucy Stadtmauer and Oli Roy, presented their documentary titled “A Swann’s Legacy,” which showcases the story of William Dorsey Swann, the first Black drag queen born into slavery in 1860 who became the first American to lead a queer resistance group and was the first to publicly self-identify as a “queen of drag.”
“He paved the way for future drag queens,” said Stadtmauer who explained that they first came to the topic because of their shared love for the popular MTV reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” which documents the search for “America’s next drag superstar,” now in its 15th season.
“It’s always just interested me, the history behind it,” she said. “So, it was just a perfect time to research it.”
“We were sitting there deciding what to do and we were like, ‘What if we did the first drag queen?’” said Roy. “And then when we looked into it further, we realized that the first drag queen was actually a former slave.”
The duo expressed that when they first began the project, they had no intention of submitting it to be presented at History Day, and winning in their category was entirely unexpected.
“I was a little nervous because the people who went before us had a really good documentary,” said Roy. “I didn’t think we were going to win, but they actually ended up coming in second place, and I was pretty surprised when we ended up winning because there was a lot of good entries that we saw.”
Although the team spent countless weeks of class time compiling research and data, the technical part came when it was actually time to compile the documentary and just a week before it was time to present, the software they were using crashed and wiped nearly all of their work.
“We were at eight to 10 hours at that time of just pure working on a documentary,” said Stadtmauer. “All of a sudden just one day we couldn’t get on it. We couldn’t do anything with our video or anything and it just stopped working so we had to start again.”
“We ended up just working through it,” added Roy.
With this being one of the most intense school projects the two have done so far, Stadtmauer pointed to diligent teamwork as the reason for the pair’s success.
“You need to have a lot of patience,” said Stadtmauer, “and you have to be willing to compromise and be able to work as a team and not give up on a challenge whenever one comes up. I think those are really key aspects of being able to create something that you’re proud of.”
“It was a pretty time-consuming big project,” said Roy. “I think just getting that work ethic and working on how to research, how to build a project, how to work with other people. I think a lot of important life skills came out of this project.”
At the recent school board meeting the district’s superintendent Violet Nichols reflected on her personal deep connection to Vermont History Day, noting that her father is a history teacher.
“When I was a Vermont high school student, I participated in History Day, and I did not come near a national prize in any way. I’m so impressed with you all and your reflections on wanting others to participate.”
The team hopes that this project will continue to educate others about the importance of Swann’s history and the key role it plays now.
“Drag has been in the news a lot lately,” said Roy. “So, I think it was interesting to just go back and look at that. But also, this was a frontier not only in black history, but also in queer history. So I think that intersectionality makes a big difference.”
“It’s important for people to know about that because I never would have even thought about any of this if I hadn’t done a project on it.”
