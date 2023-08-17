While most high school students take the short summer months as a time for much-needed rest and recreation, South Burlington High School sophomore Auishma Pradhan has been hard at work spearheading a two-week social justice camp that deals with combating some of the most difficult issues facing students today.
The Education Justice Coalition of Vermont — formerly the Vermont Coalition for Ethnic and Social Equity in School — is a statewide coalition led by a multicultural group including people of color from various racial and ethnic groups, disability rights advocates and LGBTQ advocates.
This year’s summer camp offered a space for youth from all over Chittenden County to learn and identify ways to make their schools and communities better while also building lasting relationships to strengthen youth organizing in the future.
Pradhan, along with two other students, Mea Ree Jan and Eliza Willis of Winooski High School, emphasized the coalition’s mission of “by youth for youth” by carefully considering how to meet the needs of students while also creating an accessible, creative and fun experience.
Pradhan said campers identified topics of student interest through the application process.
“We really thought about what we wanted to talk about and how we wanted to go about making sure that it’s still engaging and not really boring but making sure that they’re able to get information out of it as well and not just all fun,” Prahan said.
Throughout the two weeks, a total of 26 students navigated a slew of topics centered around identity and belonging, LGBTQ rights, gun violence, antiracism and disability rights and lawmaking with guest speakers from a variety of organizations like Planned Parenthood, Vermont Center for Independent Living, Green Mountain Self-Advocates, and Charlie Judge, a city councilor for Winooski.
“We’re not experts in the topics, so we do need help. We learned a lot from the presenters, and most of them included activities as well. It was engaging,” Prahan said.
The trio was aided by facilitator and education justice organizer Kayla Loving, who has been with the coalition for almost a year. Although Loving was present throughout the entire two weeks, much of the work was led by the students.
“We got a lot of help from the adults, but it was mostly me, Eliza and Mea Ree leading it,” Pradhan said. “It was making sure that students could see that although we’re youth, we are able to do some bigger roles and that we are capable. It’s all about empowerment.”
At a showcase this month, students demonstrated what they learned through art, poetry readings, dance and skits. The halls of Outright Vermont — a community space in Burlington meant to support LGBTQ youth — were lined with posters that said, “If you don’t act like adults, we will,” placed next to a drawing meant to depict the effects of gun violence on students.
For Pradhan, these conversations are not new to her everyday vocabulary, and social justice work is something she has focused on since attending Winooski Middle School prior to her years in South Burlington.
“I never really got to learn about this stuff in class or school, unless I directly asked the teacher to talk about it,” she said. “Last year, we had Roe v. Wade as one of the big topics that we talked about, and the fact that a lot of people didn’t even know that was happening was really shocking.”
She also explained that she played a small role in helping to find the district’s new director of diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism and social-emotional learning, Monica Desrochers, who was hired in May to replace Dee-Dee Loftin Davis.
“We’re trying to get student involved in these interview processes as well,” Pradhan said, pointing out that the people in these positions directly affect students.
As camp winds to an end and Pradhan preps for her junior year, she is committed to finding ways to help her school implement these conversations more into classrooms — work she says is essential for student success.
“Students having a space where they’re able to comfortably share and learn and discuss and just being able to debate and talk comfortably is really important.”
