Prom is back, in all its glittery, hair-sprayed, face-masked, beautifully awkward glory.
And beware — according to the COVID-19 guidance, dancing may occur.
“When prom was canceled last year, we all kind of knew it was coming,” recalled South Burlington High School senior Mollie Allen, but this year students hoped it would be different.
The junior and senior classes began planning together last fall, dreaming of an out-of-this-world, galaxy-themed night.
Gov. Phil Scott finally gave the green light in May.
“I’m really excited to share the night with all of the people who’ve gone through this with me,” said Allen, who is also the senior class president.
Half of her excitement is to celebrate the hard work that she, junior class president Marc-Andre Berthin and their peers have contributed to planning. The other half is about having a reason to celebrate after more than a year of lockdowns, hybrid learning and social distancing because of COVID-19.
She’s ready to dance with her significant other and her friends — “and get all dressed up, because we really haven’t had a reason to this year,” she added.
The milestone dance is set for May 22 from 7-10 p.m., and will take place outside, behind the high school under large, decorated tents. Students dubbed the official theme, “Past the Farthest Star.” In addition to dancing, students can also play cornhole and other activities, added Allen.
State and school guidelines allow up to 300 unvaccinated people to gather outside, as well as any additional vaccinated people. Students can bring guests from outside of South Burlington High School but all participants must wear face masks and partake in a health check-in, similar to the daily checks in school.
Dancing may occur though participants must remain masked.
Seniors can purchase tickets now and all grades may purchase tickets beginning Thursday, May 13.
Assistant high school principal Lissa McDonald added that from 10-11 p.m., after the underclassmen head home, the space will be reserved for the senior class and their guests.
“The seniors are going to be able to have a special moment as a class,” said McDonald. “They’ve missed a lot of those special moments this year.”
Allen’s plans before the big night sound almost normal, despite the lingering shadow of COVID: she’ll get dressed and ready with her best friend, their dates will meet them at her house, they’ll take photos, then head off to dinner before the main event.
Her prom mask is simple and elegant, to go with her Cinderella-esque blue dress. No, she and her date probably won’t wear matching masks, she laughed.
It’s these details — dressing up with friends, hugging her parents, kissing her date — she’s realized she took for granted before the pandemic.
“I think we took the little things for granted, like hugging and being able to sit in a room with your parents and not worry if you give (COVID) to them or if they give it to you,” said Allen. “Going to school every day, getting to high five your friends in the hallway. It’s so funny because you don’t think anything of it and then a pandemic hits and you’re like, ‘Oh! Now I think about this.’”
After prom and high school graduation, she will head to Tulane University this fall. “I’m really excited to just take on next year, be fully vaccinated and get ready to start normal life again,” she said.
Until then she has two final gowns to don.
