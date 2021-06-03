On May 19, five seniors at South Burlington High School celebrated their induction into the Japanese National Honor Society pre-college chapter.
This organization “recognizes and encourages scholastic achievement and excellence in Japanese study by working with teachers and administrators to develop and maintain high standards of Japanese language education and promoting cultural activities, according to the American Association of Teachers of Japanese.
This year’s inductees are Marjorie Candreva, Jaden Cypes, Avery Houston, Taylor Magnant and Taryn Turner, who all studied through Japanese 3 or 4.
“Even though the Japan exchange program was canceled last year, the determination to learn Japanese kept flourishing as strong as ever for these students,” said Sinyoung Ra Evans, the school’s Japanese language teacher. “Starting from learning hiragana (one of the Japanese alphabets) to the level of real-life communication in Japanese or even creatively writing scripts for Japanese skits, learning a non-western language for a native speaker of English takes patience and perseverance.”
Since 2017, South Burlington High School has inducted a total of 12 students into the honor society.
