South Burlington high school hosts Teen Lit Mob

South Burlington High School hosted the 6th annual Teen Lit Mob May 5. Students from 13 schools participated in the event, Vermont’s only teen literary festival.
The festival aims to connect hundreds of teen readers and creators to authors and illustrators; connect teen readers and creators to each other; celebrate young adult literature and its fandom; represent, honor and affirm underrepresented voices and identities in teen literature and readership; and promote the Green Mountain Book Award.
