Student resilience, memories of camping chairs and even more distant memories of a freshman year before the pandemic were some of the highlights at the South Burlington High School graduation last Friday.
The Class of 2022, who only experienced one “normal” year of high school, graduated to raucous cheering and tossed caps at a packed stadium on the University of Vermont campus June 10.
“A pandemic isn’t something anyone is expected to handle, especially not during these four years,” Paula Donahue, one of the student speakers, said. “But we took it in stride and made the most of it, even though it was through humorous coping methods and questionable TikToks.”
She remembered the world shutting down in March 2020 and discovering small joys as she and her peers went through high school during the pandemic — buckling up in her lawn chair, walking through halls and waving at friends in person, becoming a spike-ball commentator at lunch time, and more.
“In our class, I see the leaders of change, those who stand for what they believe in. Time and time again we have petitioned for change, peacefully protested, and I have no doubt, let our voices be heard in the chaos of our world. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, and I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of the journey for all of us,” Donahue said.
A total of 226 students graduated last Friday, including four graduates from Big Picture, a school-sponsored program for independent learners who work on self-directed projects, internships and more; 54 students in the class were honored as summa cum laude for having a 4.1 or higher grade-point average, the school’s highest academic distinction.
Numerous students were given departmental awards, national merit awards, and community, memorial and South Burlington High School scholarships.
Robert Metz, social studies teacher at South Burlington High School, was honored as the students’ chosen class speaker. He also recalled the bizarre last three years and how, never in his life, did he expect to hear the phrase: “Can I go to my locker? I forgot my chair.”
He also spoke to the students’ resilience and how he believes going through high school during the pandemic did not delay their academic progress or set back their careers but made them stronger.
“I actually think you’re ahead of the game. Here’s why: you were forced to adapt to this unanticipated experience in order to survive and you did. These are invaluable life lessons that can’t be found in a crash course video. You figured out how to be successful despite constantly changing expectations in less-than-ideal circumstances,” he said. “Seriously, how did you do it? I still can’t figure it out for the life of me how a bunch of teenagers pulled this off, but you did.”
