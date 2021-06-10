Lindsay Dattilio of South Burlington, graduated summa cum laude from SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Curtis Joe Hawkins of South Burlington earned an associate’s degree from University of Maryland Global Campus this spring.
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 11:35 pm
