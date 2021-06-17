The following students from South Burlington recently earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, June 9:
Stephanie Aydinyan
Omar Badra
Sade Bolger
Katie Bose
Alexander Briggs
Colin Bushweller
Marco Cepeda
Olivia Cook-Churchill
Ryan Croxford
Shreya Dave
Harrison Davis
Cindy Do
Julia Finnegan
Nathan Gaboriault
Noah Gilbert-Fuller
Stella Goodman
Chloe Grant
Mary Guyette
Jen Houghton
Asa Hurd
Cheryl Keough
Sophia Khosravi
Brandon Lee, summa cum laude
Sophie Lee
Holly McLoughlin
Lily McNamara
Clarissa Mae Morrical
Aras Noori Nekouei
Chloe O’Brien, cum laude
Sean Palombo
Robert Peniowich
Carleton Plourde
Oliver Reckord-Groten
Daniel Reid
Madison Richland
Mateo Riofrio
Nathaniel Rodrigue-Hotchkiss
Carolyne Sandoval
Megan Scagnelli, cum laude
Mehul Shah, cum laude
Laura Smith
Olivia Smith
Josie Toof
Melissa Valgoi
Alexis Walker
John Weinheimer, magna cum laude
Hope Williams
Kyle Williams
Noah Zhou, cum laude
The following South Burlington students graduated from Community College of Vermont, June 11, earning associates degrees:
Jessica Jean Allen
Douglas Bourbeau
Jordan B. Butterfield
Alena Demirovic
Brianna Dimercurio
Mary C. Flynn
Isaac Alexander Girouard
Niki Holton
Toure Fredose L. Kalampai
Michelle Christine Kennett
Bridget Randall Kimsey
Stephanie J. Niquette
Maggie Lynn O’Farrell
Anna Grace Oblak
Dorothy Florence Pfende
Amy Pham
Benton Putman
Sly O. Richards
Emily M. Rollo
South Burlington resident Mara Katherine Senecal-Albrecht received a bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College May 23. She majored in dance.
