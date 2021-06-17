The following students from South Burlington recently earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, June 9:

Stephanie Aydinyan

Omar Badra

Sade Bolger

Katie Bose

Alexander Briggs

Colin Bushweller

Marco Cepeda

Olivia Cook-Churchill

Ryan Croxford

Shreya Dave

Harrison Davis

Cindy Do

Julia Finnegan

Nathan Gaboriault

Noah Gilbert-Fuller

Stella Goodman

Chloe Grant

Mary Guyette

Jen Houghton

Asa Hurd

Cheryl Keough

Sophia Khosravi

Brandon Lee, summa cum laude

Sophie Lee

Holly McLoughlin

Lily McNamara

Clarissa Mae Morrical

Aras Noori Nekouei

Chloe O’Brien, cum laude

Sean Palombo

Robert Peniowich

Carleton Plourde

Oliver Reckord-Groten

Daniel Reid

Madison Richland

Mateo Riofrio

Nathaniel Rodrigue-Hotchkiss

Carolyne Sandoval

Megan Scagnelli, cum laude

Mehul Shah, cum laude

Laura Smith

Olivia Smith

Josie Toof

Melissa Valgoi

Alexis Walker

John Weinheimer, magna cum laude

Hope Williams

Kyle Williams

Noah Zhou, cum laude

The following South Burlington students graduated from Community College of Vermont, June 11, earning associates degrees:

Jessica Jean Allen

Douglas Bourbeau

Jordan B. Butterfield

Alena Demirovic

Brianna Dimercurio

Mary C. Flynn

Isaac Alexander Girouard

Niki Holton

Toure Fredose L. Kalampai

Michelle Christine Kennett

Bridget Randall Kimsey

Stephanie J. Niquette

Maggie Lynn O’Farrell

Anna Grace Oblak

Dorothy Florence Pfende

Amy Pham

Benton Putman

Sly O. Richards

Emily M. Rollo

South Burlington resident Mara Katherine Senecal-Albrecht received a bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College May 23. She majored in dance.

