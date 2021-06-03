South Burlington High School graduation is planned for Saturday, June 12, 1:30 p.m., at the Essex Fairgrounds — rain or shine.
Friends and family are allowed to join in person and bring their own lawn chairs for viewing. The ceremony will follow state guidelines on physical distancing, which allow up to 300 unvaccinated people to gather, as well as any additional vaccinated people.
Whether everyone at the ceremony will be required to wear masks is less clear.
While fully vaccinated Vermonters can be fresh faced and mask-free in public, Gov. Phil Scott said two weeks ago that, for now, Vermont schools should continue to follow the guidance laid out earlier this year that mandates masks.
South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke said the district expects to receive more specific guidance from the governor or the agency of education soon but doesn’t yet know how the relaxed rules might affect graduation. He suspects the majority of the 220 graduates to be vaccinated by ceremony time. (Check the school’s website at bit.ly/34tyHWx.)
Speaking at the graduation will be high school English teacher Joyce Sheehey. In addition to the ceremony, the high school will continue a new COVID tradition: the senior car parade.
“We did that last year because of COVID and it was just about the coolest thing,” Burke said. Seniors and staff decorated cars in streamers and balloons before driving — and honking — through town. Students leaned out of windows and sunroofs to wave at people cheering on the street.
The ceremony is expected to last 90 minutes.
