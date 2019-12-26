Last week, members of South Burlington High School’s DECA Club donated handmade gifts for the visitors who stay at Burlington’s Hope Lodge. The club is an organization that prepares students to become emerging leaders in marketing, management, finance and hospitality.
Sponsored by the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge provides free, temporary accommodations for cancer patients and their caregivers.
As part of the DECA Club’s community service project, members made custom handsewn pillowcases for patients that they could take home with them after their visit. The students also collected and distributed toiletries for the guests to use during their stay along with cards filled with heartwarming messages.
DECA Club members prepare throughout the year to compete at the DECA State Conference held at the University of Vermont in March. SBHS students will compete with 10 other schools throughout the state of Vermont in hopes to go on to the International Conference in Nashville with 19,000 other high school students across the country.