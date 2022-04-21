A South Burlington High School neuroscience whiz took home first place at the Vermont Brain Bee competition earlier this year, giving her a shot at the world championship.
Senior Hiba Ali, who also serves as student representative on the school board, won the overall competition at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine in February before going on to compete in the national championship April 9.
“The Vermont Brain Bee has been one of the most incredible academic experiences of my high school career,” Ali said. “It has made learning about the brain exciting and accessible. I’m grateful for this opportunity and am excited to continue learning about the brain in the upcoming years.”
Now, all Ali can do is wait for the results which go live in two weeks, to see if she’ll be representing team U.S.A. at the World Brain Bee Championships this summer.
The “small but mighty contingent” of eight students competed in hours of written, practical and oral neuroscience exams at the annual competition’s first in-person event in February since the pandemic began, according to Vermont Brain Bee coordinator Lisa Bernardin.
The competition is described as “a day of exploration for high school students with interests in neuroscience and the inner workings of the brain,” offering students a chance to demonstrate their expertise at an annual statewide event, according to the Vermont Brain Bee website.
Ali was joined by fellow South Burlington senior, Deepika Muthuswamy, and three students from Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, sophomore Julia Tran, junior Emilie Buttolph and junior Anna Marsella.
“Having an in-person Brain Bee was very exciting and the whole experience reminded me of why I love learning about the brain,” Muthuswamy, who took second place, said.
Over 430 brainiacs have competed since the Vermont chapter began 13 years ago, as one of 200 plus chapters in over 50 regions, in six continents worldwide. Other Vermont competitors at this year’s competition were from Essex High School, Milton High School and Saint Johnsbury Academy.
“It always gives me such a strong sense of pride to see our Vermont community represented by such intelligent young people and this year, they exceeded even my highest expectations,” Nathan Jebbett, an assistant professor of neurological sciences at the University of Vermont who helped with the competition, said.
The eight students also had the chance to learn more about the brain from seasoned experts in neuropsychology and pediatric psychiatry, and from undergrad, graduate and medical students, as a break — you know, a leisurely respite — from exams.
Ellen McGinnis, assistant professor of psychiatry at University of Vermont, talked to students about the growing brain, and what neuroscience, epigenetics and physiology look like in terms of teenage well-being.
Ali represented Vermont at the U.S. Brain Bee championships, held remotely April 9, competing among a crowded field of students from 44 cities and 30 states. The winner, who will represent the U.S. at the World Brain Bee Championships in July, will be announced May 4.
