Earlier this month, the South Burlington school board voted to create a subcommittee of students, board and community members to analyze its school resource officer position.
Members Rebecca Day and Alex McHenry volunteered to spearhead the task force, which will survey parents, guardians and students; survey school staff; analyze police department data, such as trends that school resource officers see in the district; and consider outside consulting.
The taskforce is charged with writing a report and recommendation which the board will discuss and consider for action.
Other subcommittee members have not yet been recruited, Day reported at a meeting Aug. 18, but they plan to conduct outreach soon and to check in regularly with the rest of the board.
The school board has a standing agenda item dedicated to discussing anti-racism issues and has discussed the pros and cons of school resource officers for over a year in line with national conversations.
In February earlier this year, Champlain Valley School District did not renew its contract with Shelburne Police to provide a school resource officer, and the Montpelier Roxbury School District board also voted to eliminate officers in its schools.
The Burlington school board followed soon after in April, eliminating one of two school resource officer positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.