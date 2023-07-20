With South Burlington’s city center in a constant state of expansion, South Burlington School District is demanding that city officials make changes to ensure safer traffic patterns surrounding the schools — a situation that principals and board members said has moved from “concerning to urgent.”
Since February, the school board, along with superintendent Violet Nichols, have raised the alarm over safer traffic conditions at each of the district’s five schools: Rick Marcotte Central School located on Market Street, Orchard School on Baldwin Avenue, Gertrude Chamberlain School on White Street, and Frederick H. Tuttle Middle and South Burlington High School both located on Dorset Street.
Although all of the schools have remained a concern, the situation at Rick Marcotte and areas surrounding Market Street have intensified significantly as construction on new developments has progressed, specifically with the construction of Catamount Run, a new 300-unit housing initiative.
“I am very concerned with the development of City Center and how it’s impacting Rick Marcotte in particular,” Nichols said at a school board meeting in March.
On top of road-raged residents and a lack of viable pedestrian infrastructure, Rick Marcotte principal Lissa McDonald explained that the situation worsened when construction began early on the massive development without any word to the school officials.
“We did have a little glitch when they moved the sidewalk out a little earlier than expected. That afternoon there was a lot of concern and chaos because our students lost a direct route to the school,” McDonald told the city council in March.
Although the situation was quickly remedied when developers of the project agreed to put in a woodchip path in place of the missing sidewalk, Nichols said the event had a large impact on school operations and was a daunting dose of the real impacts that construction could have on school safety if not handled properly.
The school board has made several written requests to city council since February with most of the appeals remaining the same: reduced speeds, designated school zones with lights and radar, and crossing guard assistance — specifically at Rick Marcotte, a position that currently is fulfilled by one volunteer, Sue Conley, who is a grandparent of a Rick Marcotte student.
School zones
According to a memo presented at a recent steering committee, the South Burlington Speed Limit Resolution, which is part of the City’s Motor Vehicle and Traffic Ordinance, did not include a provision for the establishment of school zones until it was updated on Oct. 3, 2022 as part of an effort to address concerns about traffic speeds specifically on White Street. There is presently one school zone — on White Street near the Chamberlin School— established under the resolution.
But Tom DiPietro, South Burlington’s director of public works, did specify that the implementation of that school zone took more than a year to come to fruition, mostly due to the necessary engineering studies needed in order to change speed limits.
“When you go to change the speed on a road, that has to be backed up by an engineering study and a speed study,” he said. “So, part of the school zones presumably will be to lower speed limits during certain times so that information is also required before we can move it forward and we’ve got to go out and collect that data. It’s not just a simple matter of just writing it in the ordinance.”
The equipment and signage needed for this school zone was immediately ordered but due to supply chain issues have not yet been installed. DiPietro said he does expect the department to install the equipment prior to school starting this fall.
Evaluation of traffic conditions near the other three schools is still ongoing and the city is continuing to work with Chittenden County Regional Planning to conduct the needed engineering studies and analyses. While the studies surrounding Rick Marcotte and Orchard School are expected to be finalized by August, the school zone assessment on Dorset Street will likely need to be completed in conjunction with a larger study of the area, which is anticipated to be one of the city’s requests for the next round of Chittenden County Regional Planning Work Program projects in 2024.
In addition to school zones studies, the city is also working to implement a finalized, permanent plan to mediate traffic at the intersection of Market Street and the Rick Marcotte Central School entrance with a traffic light, four-way stop or something equivalent.
“What I would like you to realize is my students who walk from the Garden Street Apartments have to cross the road five times to get to the school. If students are coming from Hinesburg Road, they have to cross at that very dangerous intersection at the end of Market Street,” McDonald said.
Traffic management
On top of studies being done specifically for the implementation of safer roadways around schools, DiPietro explained that there are multiple studies currently being done in City Center as larger amounts of growth are projected.
“We are looking at the whole area and updating that traffic model,” he said. “We also know the new development that’s coming. So, when that gets through our development review process, they provide information on additional traffic so the next step there is to plug that expected additional traffic into the model, and then we’ll be able to see what’s expected at each intersection.”
With more than a thousand new homes expected in coming years, as well as over 50,000 square feet of commercial space on Market and Garden streets, the city is urging an embrace of a “downtown elementary school.”
While school board members don’t technically see this as a bad thing, they have stressed that the fast-tracking of development needs to parallel the fast-tracking of traffic management with a focus on street safety for students.
“None of us had anything negative to say about the development and the growth and the plans around City Center,” board member Kate Bailey said. “Our asks have been very simple and straightforward.”
