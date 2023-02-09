The South Burlington School District is renting out space in one of its public schools for a church — whose beliefs say homosexuality is “sinful” — to hold weekly religious services, raising concerns that the church’s views on homosexuality and marriage come in conflict with the district’s policies on inclusion.
The New Life Baptist Church will be holding a grand opening service on March 26 at the Rick Marcotte Central School, “which will include uplifting music, a practical Bible message, and encouraging fellowship.”
“This will be the start of weekly services for New Life,” the event invitation reads.
The congregation, founded by Brandon and Esther Gaskill, has rented out the middle school to conduct weekly prayer services.
“We’re not going to be able to purchase anything so we’re going to be renting probably for at least the foreseeable future,” Gaskill said. “If we have people and if the Lord allows us to have the funds to be able to purchase something, we would but at this point, but the prices of things, we’re not going to be able to do that for a little while.”
School districts renting out their facilities for use by the community is common practice. The South Burlington district charges anywhere from $20 to $150 an hour to rent out indoor or outdoor spaces, depending on whether the group is a non-profit or for-profit entity.
But questions have been raised about the church’s views on homosexuality and marriage, which seem to come in conflict with the school district’s policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The church, under its “Our Beliefs” page on its website, says that “God created only male and female,” that “God instituted marriage to be between one man and one woman for one lifetime,” and that “any perversions of God’s design and gift of sex including … homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality ... are sinful and need the blood of Jesus to pay for their sin just like everyone else.”
The district, on its website, also lists several local and national LGBTQ resource guides for students, including links to the Pride Center — as well as resource guides for educators.
Under the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion terms, the school district says it stands against all forms and systems of oppression, including homophobia and transphobia.
In response to questions from The Other Paper, Julie Maguire, the district’s communication director said that “as a public institution, we must make our facilities available for use by the community.”
“They are able to rent space for a fee and we cannot discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, sex or familial status,” said Maguire. “Neither the district nor the school is affiliated with this organization and, while we do not condone their beliefs, we have made the space available for public use when school is not in session.”
Gaskill, in an interview with The Other Paper, said that his congregation is “clear on the website that we’re not just talking about homosexuality, we’re talking about sin in general.”
“We don’t make homosexuality out to be anything different than any other thing like stealing or adultery with a man and a woman out of marriage,” he said. “So, to just pick on homosexuality I feel like, unfortunately, is kind of misconstruing.”
Gaskill, with his wife and kids, moved to the area about a year ago, and are starting their congregation “from scratch.”
In conjunction with their weekly church services set to start in March, the congregation will also hold a children’s choir that meets on Sundays.
“It’s not spiritual in any form, it’s just a way to get kids to come and learn how to sing and get out there and do something for free,” he said. “Because I noticed a lot of things that we tried to get our kids in, it’s just super expensive.”
The New Life Baptist Church holds that the bible “should be interpreted in the literal or ‘normal’ way of interpretation,” and that the Bible has revealed “God to be holy, righteous, Omniscient, Omnipresent, Omnipotent, Immutable, and eternal among others.”
“From the day that Adam and Eve sinned all men have inherited that sin nature,” reads the church’s beliefs on sin and salvation. “Because humankind is now sinners and God is holy, they cannot live in the presence of God.”
Their views hold that God “created the world,” and that the Bible “gives clear indication of how God created everything and thus there is no need to add the ‘gap’ theory or any evolutionistic (sic) theories.”
“Salvation from our sin is not achieved through anything we can do but only through the shed blood of Jesus Christ,” the church website reads. “At the moment a sinner believes that they need to be saved from their sin and their only hope is to believe on the death of Jesus to pay for their sin they will be saved and start a relationship with God.”
