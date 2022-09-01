The first day of school is behind us — on Monday all new students, sixth and ninth graders hit the halls, while returning kiddos started class Tuesday.
At Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard School, where both elementary schools have more than 100 students over the state-recommended 85 percent capacity, the campus won’t look much different. But by January, one solution to the elementary schools’ overcrowding issues, known as zero energy modulars, could be installed.
ZEMs, as school officials call them, are portable buildings that range in size and use, from homes to offices to classrooms to entire school campuses.
Since last fall, an enrollment committee, composed of community members and school personnel, has been working on finding solutions to the elementary schools’ overcrowding issues, initially recommending the use of temporary trailers last spring and then the installation of modular units this summer.
DEW Construction in Williston is managing the project and working with interim superintendent Violet Nichols and staff on construction details, design and a timeline. As of press time, the temporary classrooms are projected to be installed in January, although officials noted this is subject to change depending on several factors at the manufacturing level.
“We’re trying be mindful of the lack of budget here,” Nichols said at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The approved school budget does not include any funding for zero energy modulars or other infrastructure supports for enrollment issues.
No cost estimates are yet available.
One potential source of funding could come from a $1.3 million bond that officials intended to use to fund the new roof at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and a new HVAC system, but Nichols noted the ZEMs could also qualify for the money.
The enrollment issue goes “hand in hand” with school impact fees, which the school board approved to move forward this summer, Nichols added. As the school board cannot enact the fees, which are imposed on developers of new construction, she intends to develop a proposal with city government staff to present for city council consideration.
