In honor of the late Karsten Schlenter, a memorial bench has been erected on the grounds of Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School where he was principal for 10 years.
While on a trip to Alaska in August 2021, Schlenter became ill and died shortly afterward.
In September 2021, a committee of faculty and staff at Tuttle formed to help create a memorial at the middle school. A fundraiser was held, and money was donated by members of the community to build a bench in Schlenter’s honor.
The bench dedication will take place on Monday, May 1, at 4 p.m. at the middle school. All are invited to attend.
Originally from Germany, Schlenter came to the U.S. when he was 17 years old as a foreign exchange student and he spent a year living with a family in Michigan. While in the U.S., he traveled all around the country with his exchange family and met his future wife, Toni, who lived in Michigan.
Eventually, they had three daughters and moved to Vermont in 2010, where Schlenter started working at the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
He loved to travel, and he and Toni spent many vacations together. He also led many world language trips aboard, including to Germany, China and a French trip with Tuttle Middle School students.
He is remembered for his sense of humor and empathetic nature.
“Karsten was first and foremost, a genuinely kind and caring human being. He understood people and put them above systems,” Tuttle language arts teacher Lori Centerbar said.
