The Schoolhouse Learning Center in South Burlington has received a $3,995 grant from the Toshiba America Foundation to support the middle school’s project-based learning program to support social justice outreach.
The money will be used to buy a laser cutter engraver to be used across the middle-school curriculum and to support student-driven social justice projects. One aspect of the projects is for the students to give back to the community groups or organizations they have been working with.
The laser cutter and engraver will help students make unique original art and other craft items to aid in fundraising activities.
“We are all extremely excited about the possibilities this tool will bring to our whole school community,” said Dan Erickson, middle-school project-based learning teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.