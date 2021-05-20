Ezra Shamy hasn’t seen many of his friends in over a year, since the pandemic cut short his junior year at South Burlington High School. Now a senior taking final exams and preparing to fly the nest, Shamy misses those he’s grown apart from. But on June 12, he’ll reunite with everyone in person.
“It’s been a crazy year and a half now,” said Shamy, who also serves as secretary on student council. “It’s going to be really nice to finish it together at graduation, to be able to see each other one last time and all be together, at least for a short couple of hours.”
The South Burlington High School class of 2021 will turn their tassels together at the Essex Fairgrounds on June 12 — rain or shine. Friends and family are allowed to join in person and bring their own lawn chairs for viewing. The ceremony will follow state guidelines on physical distancing, which allow up to 300 unvaccinated people to gather, as well as any additional vaccinated people.
Whether everyone at the ceremony will be required to wear masks is less clear.
Last week, Gov. Phil Scott announced that fully vaccinated Vermonters can be fresh faced and mask-free in public. However, he also clarified that, for now, Vermont schools should continue to follow the guidance laid out earlier this year that mandates masks.
South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke said the district expects to receive more specific guidance from the governor or the agency of education soon but doesn’t yet know how the relaxed rules might affect graduation. He suspects the majority of the 220 graduates to be vaccinated by ceremony time.
“This year, we knew what was going on and this group really made the best of it,” said Burke. He also credits the student body, and specifically seniors, for setting an example and keeping the COVID case count low in school.
“They did everything this community asked them to do and that’s pretty awesome,” he said.
For senior class president, Mollie Allen, an in-person graduation feels like a sweet way to say goodbye after a really difficult year.
“I’m excited for my whole class to get to be together and have a last hurrah,” said Allen, who will head to Tulane University in the fall. “Getting the ability to have a semi-regular graduation is a really strong priority for the school and for our class, so the fact that it’s happening is super exciting for our community. Our hearts are filled.”
Speaking at the graduation will be “beloved” high school English teacher, Joyce Sheehey, according to Burke.
In addition to the ceremony, he added, the high school will continue a new COVID tradition: the senior car parade.
“We did that last year because of COVID and it was just about the coolest thing,” he said. Seniors and staff decorated cars in streamers and balloons before driving — and honking — through town. Students leaned out of windows and sunroofs to wave at people cheering on the street.
“The community really turned out, people lined the streets and the seniors couldn’t stop talking about it. I heard it was pretty powerful,” said Burke. “It’s one of those things from COVID that changed the way we did things, and for the better.”
Many of Shamy’s extended family members who he hasn’t seen in two years will also join him for the ceremony, he said. But even though he’s excited to toss his cap in the air, to hike with his friends this summer and to attend Skidmore College in the fall, the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded him to appreciate his community.
“I think I’ve really learned to, in a weird way, appreciate school more and appreciate all the small moments: getting to joke around with a teacher or a student and just being able to see everybody every day. I think I really took that for granted before all this,” said Shamy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.