South Burlington School District officials have been at work this summer preparing to launch a new therapeutic alternative program for students directly affected by the closure of several of these programs regionally.
On a morning in late June, school officials received word that one program that was serving five South Burlington students, Centerpoint, was closing. Superintendent Violet Nichols described this moment as the launching pad for a fast and furious next few months of spearheading a brand new extension of the South Burlington School District, one she says the district has an obligation to uphold.
“South Burlington, as well as our neighboring districts, have students who benefit from alternative programming each year and, in turn, I believe this benefits our community,” she wrote in an email. “Not only do we districts have the legal obligation to provide free and appropriate public education to students, it is a real issue of equity and inclusion for me.”
Centerpoint — the program previously ran through the Howard Center, Northeastern Family Institute Vermont and Matrix Health Systems — was a combination substance abuse and mental health clinic, and an independent therapeutic school program for hundreds of at-risk students faced with emotional, behavioral, or special learning needs.
Although the program’s dissolution, along with others, has shed some light on the gap in resources for certain students, Nicholas explained that it, more than anything, has urged the district to find solutions quickly before the start of the next school year.
“Therapeutic alternative programs are disappearing,” Nichols wrote. “Last year was spent troubleshooting how to redesign the individualized educational programs of many students with fewer resources in our community, many of whom require supports not typically provided by public schools.”
Kristin Romick, the school district’s executive director of education support systems, said she initially contacted Centerpoint to learn how they could work together to sort a conclusion.
Six weeks later, the district has successfully onboarded four Centerpoint staff to run the new alternative program, including director of the district’s new program, Katie Cunningham.
“We quickly found that in order for us to be able to do this in a way that would be as quick as possible, we needed to have any type of an alternate program be directly part of our South Burlington School District,” Romick explained. “Folks would need to be employed by us.”
In doing so, the district has been able to preserve many of the relationships already built by these students while also ensuring the necessary expertise required to create a specialized program that can run effectively.
“We were so fortunate to be able to get people who have relationships with our students already and who had that therapeutic alternative expertise that we needed,” she added.
Financially, the district has already budgeted for these students to be placed into alternative programs. “There was already tuition and money set aside for that,” Romick said. “Rather than use those funds to support students in an outplacement we are able to use those funds in our own program.”
Nichols said that, since an outplacement is unable to be provided, the district is required to provide alternative services and within that, maintain the student’s access to public education.
“With program closures, districts must seek to meet students’ needs nonetheless, but with far fewer resources,” she wrote. “Tutoring is often a solution employed, however, it’s often more costly, can’t typically focus on social skills, and there are shortages for many of the specific educational services needed.”
Cunningham said the curriculum will still ensure that any graduation requirements and academic needs are being addressed, but through a flexible pathways model. She said the ultimate goal is to have social and emotional learning integrated into nearly every experience that students have throughout the day in order to ensure a grounded foundation for building skills and addressing student strengths.
“We really see and know that hands-on academic opportunities are incredibly effective and successful for this population of students,” she said. “Really integrating as much of those components as we can, while maintaining the necessary graduation requirements with a therapeutic overlay for the whole program.”
Although the new program is under the South Burlington School District umbrella, Nichols assured that they will continue to allow students from districts to attend at a tuition fee similar to other outplacement programs that most districts have already budgeted for. Once total program costs have been finalized, that number will then be divided by the number of students to determine the tuition for neighboring districts.
“One thing about education in Vermont is that we really are all in it together,” Nichols wrote, noting that continuing to foster student relationships is an integral part of the program. “Districts have budgeted outplacement tuition. Also — and the problem here really has been about lack of programs available — the funding has been approved by voters/communities since Town Meeting Days.”
As the district still battles with spacing issues, the program will still be housed at the Centerpoint campus on Airport Drive, and costs for the lease will be factored into tuition rates.
“We have classrooms — large classroom spaces, small classroom spaces — as well as some office space,” Romick said.
A name for the program has not yet been finalized, and the hope is to include students in that process in order to cultivate an even greater sense of belonging.
“We want the students to have some voice and choice in regard to that,” Romick said. “We are going to have students from other school districts participating, and we want to make sure that they feel like it’s theirs too.”
