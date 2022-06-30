Today marks South Burlington School District superintendent David Young’s last day in the district. Coming in right behind him is the district’s executive director of learning, Violet Nichols, confirmed just a week ago a few days after the school board’s top candidate backed out.
“I think that we had a really tight timeline, and the board has done our best to do what is best for the district in putting our students first,” said board member Kate Bailey after voting to approve Nichols last Thursday. “I’m really excited to work with Violet. I think she’ll be a wonderful partner with this very new learning board. I’m looking forward to working with her.”
Next month will mark a year since Nichols, a Shelburne resident and native Vermonter, officially joined the district, having moved from a position as director of learning and technology at Addison Northwest School District. She holds two master’s degrees, one in educational leadership from the Upper Valley Graduate School for Education and the other in education from Antioch University.
In addition to experience in school administration, Nichols has worked as a math instructional coach and an English language teacher, among other school positions across the country.
“I’m excited to support our students and optimistic about my ability to lead major construction projects, navigate financial needs and hire critical roles straight away because I’ve been a part of much of the work as a member of the executive team and partnered closely with David as his designee throughout the year,” Nichols said.
As the district has moved through allocating its share of federal pandemic relief aid over the last school year, Nichols has been the go-to for answers on how funds are being spent, serving as district recovery coordinator. As director of learning, she managed the district’s equity committees, among other duties, and was set to work with the new equity director to develop a plan to address shortfalls in student outcomes.
She plans to continue juggling both duties as superintendent and director of learning while she and the executive team lay plans to backfill her role.
When not at work in South Burlington schools or at home where she enjoys cooking with her family, Nichols still finds herself in the classroom — she has postponed her studies at the University of Vermont where she’s getting her doctorate in educational leadership and policy to focus on supporting the district.
Nichols plans to apply for the full-time superintendency in the fall when the school board will begin their search.
Her appointment was part of the school board’s contingency plan, which they approved June 15 after initially voting to hire Lisa Cala Ruud, a school administrator from New York, to take over as interim superintendent.
A few days later, however, Ruud declined the board’s offer, citing concerns about the search and hiring process.
“My concern in accepting an appointment at this time is that I will have entered a space where the cards are already stacked against me because of the process by which I was selected,” Ruud wrote in an email to the school board June 19. While she maintained that she believes she is the “right fit” for South Burlington, she wrote that she hopes to be considered “fully with the candidates for the contracted superintendent position at South Burlington next year.”
“This was not an easy decision to come to. As much as I am eager to start the journey in South Burlington, my decision is based on how I am best positioned to grow with you,” Ruud wrote.
School board member Michelle Boyer spearheaded the superintendent search process, which kicked off soon after Town Meeting Day in March when three freshmen members (including Boyer) joined the school board. They voted to hire an interim replacement for the next school year, during which a more holistic search for a long-term superintendent will be undertaken in the hopes of finding a candidate to start in 2023.
A 15-member committee reviewed applications, including those of Ruud and David Conrady, a school administrator from Rhode Island, who both rose to the top as finalists despite apparent discrepancies on Conrady’s resume.
South Burlington resident Kathy Murphy, a fourth-grade teacher at Chamberlin School and a member of the search committee, defended their process as “not ideal” but solid in finding Ruud, who she believed to be a good candidate. However, Murphy said she is concerned that audience conduct and a lack of decorum at recent school board meetings may have given their candidate a messy impression of the district.
Murphy argued that meetings run smoother when public comments have a time limit and when the board does not in engage back-and-forth in discussion with the public, even though she knows it can feel frustrating. She did not give specific examples, but for reference, South Burlington resident Mike Donoghue’s comments at the June 15 meeting took about six minutes in total and the ensuing discussion with multiple board members lasted double-time.
“I think that we have a lot of new people on the board who came in with very good intentions” and a wealth of knowledge, Murphy said. “But I am worried that the appearance of the meetings right now doesn’t look like what I would like to see. I really appeal to you to work on how these meetings are run.”
Over the last few months, school board meetings have felt rather bumpy as three new board members and a new chairperson have found their footing, sort of like watching a foal take its first steps. The school district’s lawyer, Joseph McNeil, has tuned into many meetings and often chimes in to remind board members of the rules they’re required to follow per state statute.
Murphy recommended working more with McNeil so meetings are “not taken over by the public.”
Young says goodbye
Tomorrow, Young will start his new role as superintendent of Vermont’s Catholic school system. After 17 years in the South Burlington School District and 12 years as superintendent, Young bid goodbye to the community in a message just before graduation earlier this month.
“I’ve never been good at goodbyes, so as I conclude my time as your superintendent, I want you to know how grateful I am for all of you. I’ve always said that it’s important to surround yourself with people who are smarter than you, who have different strengths, so that we can steer the ship together and pivot when needed,” Young wrote. “As of July 1, I’ll become David Young, community member. While I will miss connecting with you all in this way, if you see me out running with my dog, at the grocery store, or over at the Patchen Rd CSWD [sic], please say hello. I’ll see you around.”
