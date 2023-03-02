After almost 20 years with the South Burlington School District, Alysia Backman is its new executive director of learning.
Her appointment follows a seven-month stint as the interim executive director of learning.
Following the seven-month search after the previous executive director of learning Violet Nichols was appointed as the district’s interim superintendent, Backman brings with her nearly two decades of experience in a variety of roles, including her most recent role as the district literacy coordinator.
“Some of my prior roles have been instructional/literacy coach, English language arts teacher, and special educator,” Backman said.
Backman has deep roots with the South Burlington School District beginning in her college years while attending Saint Michael’s College when she student taught at South Burlington High School in the English department.
“During my master’s program in special education and reading, I accepted a job at South Burlington High School as a special educator to help redesign the alternative program,” she said. “Eventually in my role as a special educator, I began to focus more on literacy and collaborating with colleagues to strengthen their universal instruction in the class.”
In her role as district literacy coordinator, she explained that much of her work helped support the coordinated curriculum, while also designing professional learning for kindergarten through grade 12.
“I was excited to continue this work, but when the interim position was made available, I realized I was excited to see what that would mean across multiple curriculum areas,” she said. “I have found such joy facilitating the work and collaborating with administrators, educators and staff to bring cohesion to the South Burlington School District system that supports all our learners.”
Backman shared that the executive director of learning is a culmination of roles that she has spent nearly all of her professional years mastering. The position collaborates with administrators and others to ensure that South Burlington School District has a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 coordinated curriculum that is consistent with state and federal policy guidelines.
She will also supervise instructional coaches, technology integrationists, English language teachers and other program administrators.
“I just see how all those different pieces come together,” she explained. “I’ve always had a systems way of thinking. My friends always say I see different yarns or pieces of string and I’m able to pull them all together to create a sweater. Through all the different roles and experiences that I’ve had in the district, I’ve been able to pull on all of those different threads.”
In collaboration with the executive team, administrators and other colleagues in the district, Backman explained that most of her work will continue to focus on developing and implementing professional learning of all staff as well as overseeing the Consolidated Federal Grant Program.
But Backman said that some of her biggest responsibilities following a three-year pandemic are to support social-emotional learning for students while also working to support the needs of the district’s staff and educators.
“Coming off the pandemic, it’s been really important to be accessible and connected to our staff,” Backman said. “The amazing educators, staff, and administrators who are supporting all of our students with their academic and social-emotional learning both before, during and after the pandemic are essential to the work we are doing here.”
Backman said in her months in the interim role, she found immense joy in seeing the hallways lit up with laughter and learning once again and is looking forward to being a permanent part of this system that fosters student success.
“What I see happening is that there’s really that community coming back again and it’s also being seen in programs at the library and some of the after-school and evening things that folks are doing too,” she said. “It’s just really cool to see that. I think the shining part is that the community is getting to connect again and really support all of our students. I come in most days with a smile on my face and leave most days with a smile on my face.”
