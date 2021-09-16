After six months on the job, Rebecca Day has resigned her seat on the South Burlington school board. Day submitted notice Sept. 8, effective immediately, writing that the decision was “strictly due to a personal life change” involving a move out of the state to Utah, and made with “much regret.”
Per state statute, the remaining school board members have 30 days from Day’s departure to appoint a temporary member to fill the empty seat until next town meeting day. In March, voters will choose a candidate to serve the term’s remaining two years.
In her resignation letter, Day explained she knew she would be moving out of state when she ran but thought it would be after her term ended in 2024.
“Thank you for your time and understanding and I wish all members of the board well serving this wonderful community,” she wrote.
Day won the three-year term last March against one challenger, resident Stephanie Stec. In her campaign, Day promoted her experience as a business-owner, former assistant principal and teacher for 20 years.
She did not return multiple requests for comment.
In the last few months, Day has been working with fellow board member Alex McHenry as part of a school resource officer task force, charged with recruiting students and community members, in addition to eventually writing a report and recommendation to the board.
School board chair Bridget Burkhardt stated that someone else will be appointed to partner with McHenry on the task force.
The seat must be filled by Oct. 8 — 30 days after Day’s departure — which is a tight timeline, Burkhardt explained, and one reason the board hopes to “get the ball rolling” calling for applications and screening candidates.
“There’s a real possibility that we will not be done with this by October 8,” McHenry said at a special school board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 15, recalling his experience on a different school board which undertook a similar process but did not find a qualified candidate in the timeframe and had to start over.
Board members accepted Day’s letter of resignation at the Wednesday meeting. The next regular school board meeting is set for Sept. 22.
The online version of this story has been updated to reflect developments following a special school board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15 after press time.
