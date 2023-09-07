On the first day of school last week, Rice Memorial High School emphasized the importance of summer reading by devoting a full day of school to activities related to the nonfiction book “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.
Students, teachers, and staff all read the book over the summer. A true story of grit, determination and survival, it tells the story of Louis Zamperini beating the odds by surviving 47 days on a life raft without supplies and two and a half years in a Japanese prisoner of war camp during World War II.
Biology students dissected a shark, history students hid contraband in a prison camp while English students packed into “life rafts” taped out on the floor. Science students calculated how long someone could survive with minimal calories; art students learned about elements of a plane; and foreign language students deciphered Morse code.
Students also gathered for a special assembly showing how the military honors real-life POWs. The event ended with carnival-like games including a shark-themed game of chance — important if you read the book — a 75-foot inflatable obstacle course, a mile relay race (Zamperini ran the mile in the Olympics), a tug of war between the classes, launching water balloons at targets and a life-size game of battleship.
“Unbroken” is a story of resilience, a quality that is critical to foster in high school students especially after COVID-19. “Building Resilience” is the theme for the school year at Rice, so this year students will face challenges academically, athleticly and socially. Teaching them to overcome obstacles, persevere and bounce back after failure is critical for success outside the classroom.
“This is an incredible opportunity to emphasize the importance of summer reading and engage the entire school community with fun, educational activities,” Rice principal Andrew Nagy said.
This event was made possible through the Student Life Fund established by an anonymous donor. The fund is available to Rice students and teachers to apply for funds for activities related to engaging the student body.
