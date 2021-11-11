South Burlington School District superintendent David Young was in the hot seat for nearly two hours at a recent school board meeting — the first time he’s spoken at length about a racial harassment incident last spring when a teacher suggested that an object resembling a noose made on a 3-D classroom printer should be hung from a Black Lives Matter flag.
“First, I just want to say I care deeply about our students and I’m deeply apologetic, to certainly the very specific students that have been affected, but it’s not just the two. It’s many, many so I want to just publicly apologize. I never want to have a staff member or a teacher, or anyone for that matter, do something that’s disadvantageous to children,” Young said at the meeting Nov. 3.
Residents and board members asked about the district’s unsuccessful restorative justice efforts, the teacher’s lax punishment and opportunities for the district to improve in the future.
While many criticized how the recovery centered around the teacher’s long career over the student who complained, others suggested firing the teacher would have hurt student learning and been costly to the district.
Eight months later
The story is now familiar: an internal investigation last March found that South Burlington High School teacher, Stephen Barner, and an unnamed student who originally compared a 3-D printed object to a noose, had both violated the district’s policy for prevention of harassment, hazing and bullying of students. Also involved was the son of school board member Travia Childs, who has since accused the district of covering up the racist remarks and prioritizing Barner, now retired, over her son whose mental health reportedly crumbled in the fallout.
A third-party inspection of administrators’ conduct, which got off to a rocky start this summer before finally ending in late October, found that while district officials complied with the letter of the law, Barner’s punishment was too lax.
Third-party investigator Susan Leonard also found that the unnamed student was wrongfully charged with violating the harassment policy, and that school officials should correct the record.
In her report to the school board made public Nov. 1 ahead of a Wednesday meeting, Leonard argued that Barner should have received a “more significant unpaid suspension short of termination.” She would have recommended giving Barner a “last chance agreement letter” as a warning of sorts, even in the face of his decision to retire and the possibility an arbitrator could overturn the verdict, she wrote.
Weighing district costs
Young maintained that he believed all district policies were followed and that if he had issued a harsher punishment, like termination, an arbitrator would have reinstated Barner at the cost of the district.
Under collective bargaining agreements between the teachers’ union and school districts, a teacher may seek to overturn a punishment if too severe, district lawyer Joe McNeil explained. If Barner had been fired but reinstated by an arbitrator, the South Burlington School District could have been forced to pay back pay and benefits.
“It is not unheard of that a reinstatement order results in paying two people to do the same job: the replacement and reinstated employee,” McNeil said.
“Terminating a 20-year teacher can cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars. I do not want to expose the district to that level of exposure without a strong likelihood that it would prevail,” Young said.
The legal counsel — which did not include McNeil at the time — originally advised Young to give a lesser punishment than a one-day suspension, McNeil added.
Resident Gerry Silverstein argued that Barner’s punishment was too “extreme,” and he wondered if the focus on discipline overshadowed the importance of learning by depriving students of Barner’s knowledge and skills as an educator.
“Did you deprive a number of students from a learning activity by being so focused on a punishment mode of intervention?” Silverstein asked.
A substitute filled in for Barner while he was on leave and was supported with his lesson material, Young responded. While Barner had “specific expertise,” Young noted that relationships between student and teacher are on par with the importance of content and curriculum.
“If students don’t feel safe, don’t feel connected, they can’t learn,” he said.
In her report, Leonard argued that a harsher punishment would’ve sent a strong message even in the face of an unpredictable arbitration process.
“A more significant suspension would have more appropriately reinforced the degree to which South Burlington School District stands fully behind its commitment to equity and inclusion,” she wrote.
Officials cannot revisit a harsher punishment eight months later, McNeil said in answer to a question from school board member Brian Minier. It is unclear if school officials have control over whether Barner can work as a substitute in the district in the future, but McNeil added that a complaint could be filed against Barner with the Vermont Agency of Education, which could result in action against his license.
Restorative justice fails
After Barner uttered his remark about the noose last March, triggering the internal investigation and his apparently coincidental retirement announcement, district officials said they attempted to use restorative justice as a healing mechanism.
But many have argued that the process was one-sided, from residents to board members to the third-party investigator.
Yes, Barner apologized to the classroom, but that’s “just a decent thing to do,” argued resident Kate Bailey. “It is definitely not a restorative justice practice.”
Young explained that he scheduled two meetings with the Childs’ family in April and in June, although both failed to connect with Childs’ son, Jeremiah. High school principal Patrick Burke and a guidance counselor later met with Jeremiah Childs which seemed to offer some closure, Young said.
“Mr. Burke reported that he was able to express regret and apologize for what happened. Mr. Burke also answered all the questions that the student had. The meeting, again from Mr. Burke’s perspective, felt supportive, restorative and absent conflicts,” Young said. A staff member was assigned to check in regularly with Jeremiah, who also signed a safety plan and dropped out of Barner’s class.
This move sparked concern and confusion for school board chair Bridget Burkhardt, both as a board member and as a parent. She said she struggled with why Barner was returned to the classroom when the restorative justice process was clearly failing. A safety plan that takes a child out of a classroom out of fear of a teacher seems like an indicator that the situation is “not OK,” she said.
“How can we as a district say that we were not impeding the student’s ability to access his education, because it seems to me that there’s sort of a choice for him of accessing this class or having to be in a situation where he is with a teacher who he perceives is creating a hostile environment,” Burkhardt said.
Completing the restorative process should have been step one, she said, before Barner returned to school: “It just doesn’t feel like something that I would be probably willing to accept as a parent if I felt like my child had been wronged.”
Towards the end of the discussion, Childs finally spoke, expressing the sliver of justice she felt in reading Leonard’s confirmation that Barner’s punishment was too lax. She still believes that he should have been fired, and that the district should have been more transparent from the beginning.
“If the teacher didn’t know how to operate in the classroom, he shouldn’t be there,” Childs said.
What’s next?
Looking at areas for improvement, Burkhardt asked what the district has done to offer closure for students, teachers and community members who continue to feel ripple effects of the March incident. For the unnamed student who was wrongfully charged with violating the harassment policy, Young expressed his apologies, agreeing that the student was not at fault.
Young is also hopeful that an executive director for equity will lend support and advice to prevent similar incidents going forward, though he noted that “there’s probably more that we need to be doing on an ongoing basis.”
Over the last few months, the school board has also been slowly revising the district’s policy for prevention of harassment, hazing and bullying of students, and writing a new equity policy.
