The South Burlington School Board’s standing discussion on antiracism initiatives took more concrete steps at a meeting May 17, when board members agreed to explore creating a student-led committee to examine the controversial school resource officer role.
The committee should be largely led by student voices, members agreed, and members Alex McHenry and Travia Childs volunteered to reach out to students for feedback and report back to the board.
Childs noted that, even though not all police officers contribute to the violent force seen often in cell phone and dashcam footage, she said kids harbor those fears.
“Students of color see (police officers) in a different light. These kids are used to seeing cops murder them — it may not be true, but that’s the perception,” she said. “The students who are saying something about it aren’t being heard.”
Nor do they feel safe to speak up or approach a predominately white school board, she added, but she agreed to ask if they’d like to join a committee to address the issues.
Board chair Bridget Burkhardt recalled hearing similar feelings from students.
“It’s sometimes hard for students to come before the school board and voice concerns about a topic that makes them feel so vulnerable. That’s a lot to ask of them,” she said.
Some of the community feedback regarding school resource officers seems in conflict with the largely positive feedback from school officials, Burkhardt added, and she wondered how to balance both sides.
She’s heard clearly from administration that “school resource officers are great in our district, they’re different from SROs in other places.”
South Burlington police chief Shawn Burke argued that the school resource officer role is a move toward more community-based policing, Burkhardt added. “If we take school resource officers out, we’re cutting off our ability to be more engaged with the community, starting with students,” she recalled from his feedback.
“Those two things are in conflict,” said Burkhardt.
While she noted the district has had “a good history” with school resource officers, she pointed out that feedback has largely “been from the perspective of folks who have seen positive interactions and it’s not been from the perspective of our more marginalized students and our students of color.”
Board member Rebecca Day called for clarity around the role of a school resource officer.
“The community as well as students should be involved ... we need to delineate the (officer) role, then people can make an informed decision: is this something we want in our schools or not? There needs to be greater understanding of the role of school resource officers in our buildings,” said Day.
“I’m not saying get rid of them, but we have to help our students first. They’re the most important people in our schools,” said Childs.
In February, the Champlain Valley School District did not renew its contract with Shelburne Police to provide a school resource officer, and the Montpelier Roxbury School District board also voted to eliminate officers in its schools.
The Burlington school board followed soon after in April, eliminating one of two school resource officer positions.
