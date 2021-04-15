The South Burlington Schools Foundation received a $10,000 booster shot to support students’ mental health as the school community recovers from the pandemic.
The money was provided by an anonymous donation.
An unnamed family donated the money after reading one of high school principal Patrick Burke’s weekly emails to families, which emphasized the importance of kindness and understanding as schools move forward: “We may not know what our friends and classmates have been through,” Burke wrote to families on a March 10. “The isolation and stress have been harder on some than others. It’s never been more important to reach out to a friend and to find ways to support your peers.”
The family stipulates the funds be used to support restoring mental health and academic performance following COVID.
It must be distributed by a committee including Burke, high school director of guidance Meghan Sweet, an assistant principal and a social worker. They also hope that some of the funds be used for school-wide awareness programming or resources.
“The generosity of members of the SB community knows no bounds,” said Burke. “The gift unto itself will go a long way to send the message that (our students) are loved and cared for by the community.”
