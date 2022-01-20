Nagging pandemic strains and attempts at recovery manage to live together in the South Burlington School District’s $58 million budget for next fiscal year, which school board members approved last week.
The budget largely represents a case of catch-up: federal aid flowing in would fund nurses, guidance counselors and more, with local dollars adding assistant elementary principals and an executive director of equity, but close behind lingers the nationwide labor shortage, inflated costs of materials, packed classrooms ready to burst and the COVID-19 pandemic making those hurdles even bigger.
School board members proclaimed their support for the plan, which runs $2.7 million higher than last year, after lengthy winter discussions, sometimes arduous, sometimes cryptic, but ringed with a feeling of hope. Hope that federal dollars will stretch into tangible recovery, hope that the pandemic will end in 2022, hope that soon kids won’t have to think twice about going to school.
Still, residents will have the final say on both school and city budgets when they vote on Town Meeting Day this March.
Balancing the budget
Overall education spending in South Burlington is increasing, a little over 3 percent from the previous budget cycle. Over $525,000 of proposed additions would be funded by local property taxes but the rest, more than $1.6 million, will flow from grants and federal aid from the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Act, or ESSER.
The district’s slice of federal funds is not included in the proposed budget nor in the property tax rate calculation, as it does not increase overall education spending.
Director of operations and finance Gary Marckres added that this is the plan — emphasis on plan. It could change if positions become difficult to fill, if the pandemic alters other circumstances or for a host of other reasons.
On the local side, school officials hope to upgrade the Gertrude Chamberlin School playground for $45,000, hire two elementary assistant principals, one splitting time between Orchard and Rick Marcotte schools, and hire an executive director of equity, a position that would cost $148,779.
The executive director of equity position has been discussed for over a year, but the process has gone slowly. Purposefully slow, officials have maintained. They hope to fill the role by April, although a new director might not come on board until summer.
Since last fall, superintendent David Young has emphasized that elementary principals have too much work on their plates with enrollment about to burst at Orchard and Rick Marcotte — a problem exacerbating COVID-19 impacts. While that issue is being dissected in a district subcommittee and will likely return to the school board at an upcoming meeting, Young said he hopes assistant principals can help share the burden.
Supporting mental health
Federal pandemic aid would kick in for many of the other additions, including about $40,000 for a high school guidance counselor to help carry the growing caseload, about $77,000 for a middle school math teacher to address pandemic-related learning loss and two social emotional learning coaches for about $105,000 combined, among others.
With money allotted for multiple guidance counselors, social emotional learning coaches, an occupational therapist and a behavior facilitator, it’s clear that students’ and staff mental health is still under strain. Gov. Phil Scott emphasized the lasting effects almost two years into the pandemic at his State of the State Address in early January.
“When it comes to our kids, who lost out on months of full in-person instruction, not to mention music, drama, sports, field trips, dances and all those normal interactions we took for granted, this pandemic has taken a significant toll,” he said. “The strain was far too much for some, sending them to the ER for mental health needs. While it was less severe for others, the grief was still felt.”
South Burlington school board member Alex McHenry echoed those strains as he lent support to the budget.
“This has been incredibly tough for education and kids, and we’re also not doing everything we’d like to do but it does strike a balance,” McHenry said.
The funding formula
Part of the difficulty in building a budget and communicating it to the public stems from important variables in the education funding equation that aren’t ratified until later, according to Young.
When the budget numbers aren’t totally guaranteed, it “doesn’t put a lot of positives in the trust pile,” he said at last week’s meeting.
The state set South Burlington’s common level of appraisal, or CLA, at 100.99 percent, a drop of nearly 11 percent from last year. The common level of appraisal analyzes recent real estate sales in town and is used to ensure communities pay their fair share of education property taxes. A decreasing level means a greater burden on tax rates.
“The CLA was really quite a shock,” Marckres said, adding that he’s never seen such a sharp decline in one year.
The district’s equalized pupil count, composed of a two-year average of daily membership that also weighs poverty, English learner students and students in secondary grades, affects net educational spending and therefore the final tax rate.
The equalized pupil count isn’t finalized yet.
The state yield, another variable in the funding formula, is a tentative $12,937, but officials noted this could be a place where taxpayers feel some relief. With a $90 million surplus in the education fund from last fiscal year, many legislators are urging the governor to put some of those funds towards the yield to lessen the burden on taxpayers, Marckres explained.
The Legislature usually doesn’t approve property and income yields until spring.
Budget stressors
The nationwide labor shortage continues to pressurize the South Burlington School District. That’s one of the reasons officials boosted pay rates for many positions in the proposed budget.
“We’re struggling to attract employees,” Marckres said, adding that the wage-driven adjustments are thanks to local grant and federal aid dollars.
Two other budget stressors — the district’s aging buildings, many constructed in the 1960s, and a boom in elementary school enrollment — were often at the heart of budget discussions but neither feature heavily in this proposal.
As enrollment increases, capacity nears a breaking point and facilities need to be renovated or reconstructed, future budgets will be eyed closely.
School officials will gather with their city council counterparts at a steering committee meeting this Tuesday, the annual get-together ahead of respective deadlines to put school and municipal budgets on the ballot for Town Meeting Day, March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.