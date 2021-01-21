South Burlington’s Rice Memorial High School is accepting nominations for its athletic hall of fame.
Inductees into the school’s 19th group of chosen students, must be a graduate of Rice or predecessor Cathedral High School from the class of 2011 or earlier and embody the school’s mission, according to a release. Former coaches and athletic boosters may be nominated, too.
Submit choices at rmhsvt.org, or contact Christy Bahrenburg, advancement director, at bahrenburg@rmhsvt.org or 862-6521 ext. 200.
Nominations will be accepted until May 14.
