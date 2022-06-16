Dr. Andrew Keough has been picked to be interim principal next year at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington.
He officially takes the helm July 5.
A school administrator from Sherborn, Mass., his experience includes serving both as a high school principal — Medfield High School and Wellesley High School — and as a school superintendent at both Easton public schools and Dover Sherborn regional schools. Most recently he has been coaching a new principal at Harmony Grove Elementary School in Framingham, Mass.
“I am grateful for all the hard work and commitment of Father Patrick Forman and the search committee to find the right person for the role with limited time,” said Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne.
Keough and his wife, Christine, have three grown daughters — Julia, Mary and Sophia.
