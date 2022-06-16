Seniors at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington tossed their caps into the air and said goodbye to high school at their graduation on June 4.
The private Catholic school gave diplomas to the class of 94 seniors, 11 of whom are from South Burlington, and announced many awards and scholarships.
South Burlington student graduates included Benjamin Harrison, Mason Altadonna, Myla Altadonna, Autumn Carstensen, Courtney Coffman, Kathryn Craig, Charles-Antoine Gagne, Jaydenne Garbarino, Ava Laroche, Ava MacDonough and Sophia Miner.
Five graduates are from Charlotte, and included Christian Allard, Noah Jordan, Caroline Krahl, Celeste Slauterbeck — voted “Miss Rice”— and Caitlyn Smith.
Rice graduates from Hinesburg included Riley Powell and Libby Stevens, salutatorian and winner of Society of Women Engineers Honors and Student Council Award.
Rice graduates from Shelburne included Domenico Daigle and Ronan Noonan.
Sydney Washburn of Barre was named Valedictorian and Libby Stevens of Hinesburg was named Salutatorian.
Autumn Carstenson of South Burlington was the Susan Valley Nursing Scholarship. Courtney Coffman of South Burlington won an award for senior excellence in religious studies and the Betsy O’Brien Scholarship, and she was recognized at graduation for commitment to service. Katie Craig of South Burlington was recognized for senior excellence in digital photography.
