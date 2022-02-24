Rice Memorial High School is the first school in Chittenden County to make masks optional for students and staff, principal Lisa Lorenz said in a Feb. 17 statement.
Masks become optional Monday, Feb. 28.
“After two years of the pandemic, we are excited to take this important first step in our path to normalcy. We feel confident in this decision because the school has over a 90 percent vaccination rate, and we believe that the freedom of not wearing masks is beneficial for students on many levels,” she said.
“All the joys of youth require being close to people. They require seeing faces. They require expression. Those years cannot be rewound. Those memories of proms, concert festivals, the goofy expressions in math class, the tears at graduation — those are the strongest memories of our lives, and there are no redos. They are more valuable than our years as adults. Instead of children enjoying these things, and instead of seeing faces, today they see perpetual symbols of fear covering the lower half of people’s heads,” Lorenz said.
Dr. Alicia Cunningham, a Rice parent and member of the University of Vermont health network, added, “There are many downsides to masks, especially in the realm of education. Masks inhibit clear communication, expression, social interaction, recognition of faces and neurodevelopment. In doing so, rob us of other vital components of health.”
Cunningham allows that some parents might be concerned about potential risk to their children.
“Consider that for unvaccinated children, the risk of dying in a motor vehicle crash is 10 times that of COVID-19. For vaccinated children, a recent study from the United Kingdom showed zero COVID-19 deaths. For vaccinated adults over 65, the risk of dying from a heart attack is 14 times that of COVID-19,” she said, pointing out that as more children are vaccinated, risk for severe illness drops even lower.
“There will always be uncertainty and risk in everything we do in our daily lives,” Cunningham said, noting that COVID-19 now fits squarely into the realm of risks taken daily.
Lorenz said that “the positive impacts of allowing students and staff to show their faces and to live their lives free of fear and anxiety far outweigh the perceived benefit of continuing to wear a mask. We recognize that this is a process and, in every matter where there are different opinions, we encourage an environment of mutual respect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.