Not good enough.
That was the conclusion of a report on how South Burlington school district administrators handled a racial harassment incident last spring when a teacher suggested that a 3-D object printed in the classroom that looked like a noose should be hung from a Black Lives Matter flag.
That was also the conclusion of school board member Travia Childs, whose son was involved in the incident, and who has accused the district of covering up the racist remarks, shutting her out of the process and prioritizing the now retired teacher over her son.
Last week, she called for superintendent David Young’s apology and resignation.
“I’ve never been so disappointed,” Childs said after receiving the report Monday.
Third-party investigator Susan Leonard in her report found that while school administrators complied with established norms and policies when handling the incident at the high school in March, she said the discipline handed down should have been “significantly more robust.”
She also found that one of the students accused along with the teacher of racial harassment was wrongfully charged.
Leonard is the second outside investigator the school board hired to inspect how administrators handled the incident after the first investigator abruptly quit due to a conflict of interest.
School board chair Bridget Burkhardt, who has expressed empathy for the Childs’ family over these past months, also pointed to the district’s ongoing antiracism work and has argued for more transparency, but Childs has pushed back, calling her words “empty.”
Racist remarks spring forward
In March, school administrators found that the teacher, Stephen Barner, and the student who originally compared a 3-D printed object to a noose had both violated sections of the district’s policy for the prevention of harassment, hazing and bullying of students. Barner announced his retirement during the investigation, then was allowed to continue teaching for three months before a quiet exit.
In her report to the school board made public Nov. 1 ahead of a Wednesday meeting, Leonard argued that Barner should have received a “more significant unpaid suspension short of termination.” She would have recommended giving Barner a “last chance agreement letter” as a warning of sorts, even in the face of his decision to retire and the possibility an arbitrator could overturn the verdict, she wrote.
Administrators have stayed mostly quiet on the incident, save for a brief comment from Superintendent David Young in which he said he took the matter “very seriously” and that if he had fired Barner, he believed an arbitrator would have reversed the decision.
Despite the unpredictability of arbitration related to collective bargaining agreements, Leonard argued that a harsher punishment would’ve sent a stronger message.
“A more significant suspension would have more appropriately reinforced the degree to which South Burlington School District stands fully behind its commitment to equity and inclusion,” she wrote.
Burkhardt declined to comment on the content of the report until she could discuss it with fellow board members at their meeting Wednesday, after press time, but she said she’s “relieved” to finally have Leonard’s report in hand. She expects discussion to be “reasonably challenging” and hopes to identify gaps in policy and process where “things should’ve potentially been done differently.”
Questioning consequences
Young has not divulged what consequences Barner faced, citing privacy reasons, but director of operations and finance Gary Marckres has confirmed that Barner’s final paycheck from the district was issued June 4, meaning he was not issued severance outside of the usual retirement.
In addition, the subject line on an internal email regarding Barner dated March 26, obtained in a public records request, reads: “One Day Pay Deduction for a Teacher.”
Barner, a 34-year veteran teacher of the school district, served as the curriculum supervisor for the high school’s business and technology department, and served on the high school academic leadership team.
Childs argued that Barner should’ve been fired “on the spot,” and she worries what kind of a message the district’s response sends to staff, students and the community. Her comments have been echoed by residents at school board meetings, some questioning why her son, Jeremiah Childs, was forced to drop the class or be faced with Barner as a teacher again.
Leonard also reviewed how the administration handled the anonymous student who observed in class that the 3-D printed filament resembled a noose, concluding that the student did not violate the school’s racial harassment policy. She noted that the “aggrieved student,” purportedly Jeremiah Childs, did not believe the other student’s statement was directed at anyone.
“The evidence and testimony do not support a finding that the statement was an act of racially motivated aggression or micro aggression,” Leonard wrote in her report, adding that in the March investigation, the unnamed student expressed concern that their observation could be insensitive as related to suicide. She recommended expunging their record of any reference to a violation of the school’s racial harassment policy.
An earlier press release from the district said the unnamed student made “the original comment,” described as “inappropriate” and “racially insensitive,” and that Barner “validated the behavior by making a further racist remark.”
While Leonard applauded the administration’s efforts to use restorative justice following the March incident, she added that there is room for improvement. Barner showed “significant remorse with an apology to the student and the class,” but the restorative process was one-sided, she wrote.
“A complete restorative process would have also involved the teacher himself hearing from both the student who felt harmed as well as from his parent or parents so that he could fully appreciate the degree to which the student, his family and the community were impacted,” Leonard wrote.
‘All I want is for this to be over’
While the school board prioritized hiring a person of color to review the administration’s investigation in July, four months after Barner’s remarks, the investigator suddenly quit due to a conflict of interest before releasing their report, Burkhardt said.
She explained that after the first investigator quit and the hiring process for the second “dragged on,” the remaining board members — except Travia Childs — directed district legal counsel to find someone “who was highly qualified, regardless of race,” to conduct a review “as soon as possible” under increasing public and internal pressure.
Childs was excluded from reading the report when it was initially released to board members Oct. 20, but Burkhardt explained that the exemption was due to Childs’ “clear conflict of interest.” That’s the other kink making the whole situation more complicated — Jeremiah Childs sent an informal request for monetary compensation after the March incident, which the district’s insurance company denied. The district has not been sued, but Burkhardt is unclear if official legal action will be taken.
Childs said she still wants an inspection to be conducted by a person of color; she has difficulty trusting how all processes have been conducted since March, and suggests white privilege played a role in the investigation last spring and in the subsequent fallout.
“All I want is for this to be over,” she said. Part of her wants to move on and can’t imagine how the frayed ties between her and school officials can be mended; but another part of her feels like she’s on the board for a reason.
Some restorative justice could be in store for board members to re-learn “how to trust each other going forward,” Burkhardt suggested — that could be one option that comes out of future discussions on the report and gaps in district policy.
She hopes Childs doesn’t leave the board, but said she understands the challenging position she’s in.
“I can’t imagine trying to live in both places, trying to be a board member on one side of her brain and trying to be a parent on the other side,” Burkhardt said. “It’s been challenging. We only have so much bandwidth as a board and there are a lot of things on our plate. I’m hopeful we can heal from this issue.”
