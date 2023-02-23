South Burlington School District now offers online registration, so families have a convenient way to enroll students in school. Enrollment for Pre-K and Kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year will open on March 13 at https://bit.ly/3It0tal.
Detailed instructions are included at the link above and we highly recommend having all paperwork ready to upload when you register. We look forward to meeting all the new students!
