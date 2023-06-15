Parents of South Burlington School District students came before the school board this month to raise concerns over school safety regarding the district’s active shooter protocols.
“There is a large portion of the parental community that is concerned about this,” resident and parent Jennifer Swanson said. “We have had some separate meetings over the past year between last spring and this spring with individual teachers at Orchard School as well as Mr. Trifilio, the principal.”
She explained that the meetings with teachers and other staff caused concern mostly because they found there may not be a clear, standardized approach to district safety, leaving many parents wondering what protocols are exactly in place.
“When I interviewed some individual teachers at Orchard School, all of them said they did not feel safe in their jobs with the policies and procedures in place,” said Swanson. “So if the teachers don’t feel safe, then how safe is the building? How safe are the children? Clearly what’s in place might not be sufficient based on what we’ve heard from teachers.”
Board members and superintendent Violet Nichols explained that, although each crisis plan is highly scenario-dependent, exact answers to those questions are purposefully not made readily available to the public in order to protect student safety.
In addition to following guidelines put out by the Agency of Education, Nichols explained, “We don’t post them on our website to share, and part of the reason is that we don’t want a possible aggressor to have our response plans. We don’t want folks knowing our verbiage. We don’t want our responses anticipated.”
Each school within the district is equipped with a full safety team comprised of administrators, along with a variety of other staff. Because of the district’s policy governance model, board members also have the ability to examine all the safety plans to ensure that the district is in compliance with Agency of Education expectations.
Each school-based safety committee has leadership from the district committee comprised of the South Burlington chief of police, the district’s school resource officer, the South Burlington fire chief and the city’s public works director, along with superintendent Nichols and Tim Jarvis, the district’s senior director of operation and finances.
In coordination with the city, the school district has developed an emergency plan designed to provide a fast, consistent reference for handling emergencies and defining the communication steps and procedures necessary to handle a wide range of emergency and disaster situations.
On May 30, Gov. Phil Scott signed S.138, which requires schools to develop “access control and visitor management” and “all-hazards emergency operations plan” policies according to guidelines set by the Agency of Education. The access policy requires all school sites to lock exterior doors during the school day and requires all visitors to sign in at a centralized location prior to gaining full access to the school.
“This really focuses on options-based training, which we do have in place, like ‘run-hide-fight,’” Nichols said. “There was also another piece of this legislation that talks about behavioral threat analysis, so that’s another newer component. But we’re already exercising compliance with S.138.”
School board members Chelsea Tillinghast and Kate Bailey were invited to thoroughly investigate the safety crisis planning materials alongside Jarvis and Nichols and found the materials to be not only in compliance but above compliance.
“I think initially, hearing these concerns and being a parent myself, I was thinking as a board member I should partner with our parents and our community to make these plans,” Tillinghast said. “Having had the opportunity to review them, I understand now why we can’t partner with the community to make these plans because any member of the community could then utilize those plans for not good things.”
For Bailey, school safety is personal. She said that, as a gun violence survivor, she feels the problem reflects much more on the reality of the country we live in.
“We could do everything that every website and every gold standard and every training says, and we still couldn’t guarantee that there’s not going to be some tragic school shooting, and that’s because of the country that we live in,” she said. “I would like to see a different culture change around guns and our tolerance for gun violence in this country.”
But some parents claim that a lack of community involvement is also part of the problem.
Lauren McBride, South Burlington School district parent and former Burlington High School principal, explained that policies really are only as good as the training and support that’s happening at the school. She added that she is “someone that has lived in a principal role, as someone that has trained teachers, and as someone that ran through these protocols every day, that went to school every day worried about a school shooting.”
“We can say that we are a gold standard,” McBride said, adding teachers ultimately need to have the training in order to know what they need to do.
As a former safety expert, board member Bryan Companion told the board that he felt alarmed to hear that teachers may not feel safe.
“That’s a concern to me,” he said. “If it means they don’t know the process or whatever. Something isn’t right if that statement is being made. I think we need to probe that.”
Although there are big pieces of the safety conversation that still need to be had in full detail, Nichols explained, “I can confidently say that we have a district plan, or school-based plans, that are tailored to those spaces that have teams of people who meet to ensure compliance on those.”
The school safety and district committees will also be convening on June 20 to review and update any of the plans for the next school year. With this, Nichols said she hopes to introduce a conversation on creating a fifth safety command on top of the four in place now.
Additionally, the Vermont school safety liaison, Rob Evans, will be performing a direct inspection of the district’s safety plans and joining the Aug. 16 board meeting to further address the public.
Board member and teacher Laura Williams echoed Bailey’s comments regarding the risk it is sending children to school, but she does believe in the policies set in place at the district.
“It’s a leap of faith,” she said. “It’s one that I took with my own children at the South Burlington School District. It’s one I take with myself in my own district. I hear the frustration out there and I sympathize. But I do think we’ve got to get the experts in and the power of the policies are really good in my understanding.”
“I appreciate what you’re saying,” responded Swanson. “But with all due respect, it’s my children, so a leap of faith is not good enough.”
