Some trailer-sized changes might be needed to allay cramped classrooms at Orchard and Rick Marcotte Central schools — both over the recommended capacity, according to South Burlington superintendent David Young.
One option Young is considering presenting to the school board is to park trailers on campus to offer more space, he said at a Monday night panel with district families. Some other rough ideas he suggested included building additions on the schools, redistricting or moving some older students to the middle school building.
At a school board meeting Oct. 20, Young reported on new demographic data that shows Orchard with 441 students and Rick Marcotte at 415. At the state-recommended 85 percent capacity, Orchard should have 350 students and Rick Marcotte should have 323, Young said.
That means there’s not much room to support student needs in classrooms, cafeterias, gyms and other spaces kids gather, he added: “We’re definitely feeling that that tension is there, and very difficult.”
The board will examine the pros, cons and cost implications for all options, breaking the ice at their first meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, he continued. “It’s not just a little blip here; it’s one that doesn’t just go away.”
Both schools house the district’s youngest learners, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, in addition to Gertrude Chamberlin School, which is still under recommended capacity at 269 students.
While this isn’t the first time Young has broached the subject with the school board — he noted the schools’ tight enrollment at a Sept. 23 board meeting — chair Bridget Burkhardt expressed concern that the process could sour if voters feel surprised by a pricey budget.
“It’s a big ask of the community. I feel like we’re going down a similar path we’ve gone down in the past. I don’t feel like the community has accepted any options put forward in the past,” she said, referencing the district’s 2020 failed bond proposal, which asked for $210 million to build an athletic complex and joint middle and high school. Voters rejected the bid by a wide margin.
The 2020 proposal, built on years of planning, would have accommodated a growing number of students — up to 1,050 in the high school and 640 in the middle school, according to school officials at the time.
In the last 10 years, South Burlington has grown roughly 13 percent — about 2,388 new people — and Chittenden County has grown about 7 percent, according to U.S. Census data released in August.
Burkhardt added that a key reason why the community rejected the bond proposal last year was because they “didn’t buy into the need,” nor did they understand how the process was run.
One way school officials might turn public opinion in their favor is by increasing community engagement in the process leading up to Town Meeting Day.
“Bring community in right now,” Young said at the board meeting, adding that school officials will be creating a citizen committee to examine options and solicit additional ideas.
