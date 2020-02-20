Orchard School’s production of “Peter Pan” on Jan 23 - 25 celebrated the 20th year of school-wide productions.
— Submitted by Eliot Sloan, Orchard PTO.
Cookie season is here, with choice treats up for grabs. The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains announced the beginning of cookie booth sales.
Seventh graders Owen Seremeth and Brayan DelleChiaie prepare for their project about taste vs. smell for the annual Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School Science Fair March 25 and 26. The event gives students opportunities to investigate subjects that interest them, such as wind turbines, what makes or breaks basketball foul shots, the connection between colors and emotions and taste and smell…
The Green Mountain Gears announced the launch of an all-girls FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) team that plans to compete at this year’s 2020 Vermont FTC Championships.