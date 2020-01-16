This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. It is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, “a day on, not a day off,” to encourage all Americans to volunteer in their communities.
South Burlington High School students will be observing by serving their community.
Student council members, and students from the high school’s National Honor Society, Coalition for Community Service and Key Club, have been working on a first-ever collaborative project to help neighbors facing food insecurity.
On Jan. 20, a group of more than 30 students will be spend the day raising funds and supporting the work of Common Roots and the new South Burlington Food Shelf by hosting a community luncheon at Rick Marcotte Central School, beginning at 11:30 a.m., for a $10 suggested donation. Visit commonroots.org for more information including how to register for the luncheon.
The students are also offering teacher- and staff-supported childcare from 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Sign-ups for childcare can be done through the district’s School’s Out program at a suggested donation of $35 which includes lunch.
As part of their Nourishing Hope Community Luncheon, high school students will be donating their time to help at the South Burlington Food Shelf, bringing and stocking donations collected during a schoolwide food drive over the holiday season.
“Come join us on MLK day to take advantage of our quality childcare and community Empty Bowl Luncheon with the children,” said Christine Lundie, SBHS Career Development Center Coordinator. “I believe that this event will bring the community together to honor Dr. King’s legacy of service and set the foundation for even greater community involvement and service opportunities in years to come.”