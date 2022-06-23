After months of searching for someone to fill in as superintendent of South Burlington schools, the district’s top finalist has backpedaled.
Lisa Cala Ruud, a school administrator from New York who school board members voted to hire at their most recent meeting, emailed the district last Sunday declining the interim superintendent position.
Now the school board has just one week to find a replacement for David Young, the district’s leader of 11 years, before he starts a new job July 1.
“I’m disappointed,” school board member Alex McHenry said Monday, adding that he’s not sure what the next steps are.
Board member Kate Bailey, who was elected in March, also expressed her disappointment but wrote in an email that the board is “working through the procedure for appointing an interim superintendent through the succession plan” to appoint someone before July 1.
She said the board will hold a special meeting Thursday, June 23, at 5 p.m. to discuss options and hear feedback from the 18-person search committee on how to improve the process for next time.
“When we have a date and time for the special meeting, I’ll make sure we get the word out far and wide to community members, so we are able to answer questions about the process and new decision,” Bailey wrote.
As of press time Tuesday, no special meeting had been warned.
Executive director of learning Violet Nichols is next in line according to the district’s chain of command, followed by South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke.
In an email to the school board, Ruud wrote: “My concern in accepting an appointment at this time is that I will have entered a space where cards are already stacked against me because of the process by which I was selected. I believe I am the right fit for your community… I will respectfully decline the interim appointment so that I may be considered fully with the candidates for the contracted superintendent position at South Burlington next year. This was not an easy decision to come to. As much as I am eager to start the journey in South Burlington, my decision is based on how I am best positioned to grow with you.”
School board member Michelle Boyer spearheaded the superintendent search process, which kicked off soon after she and fellow freshman board members Bailey and Chelsea Tillinghast were elected in March. The board voted to hire an interim replacement to fill the role through the next school year, during which a longer, more holistic search for a permanent superintendent will be undertaken in the hopes of finding a candidate to start the following school year.
Boyer helped form an 18-person search committee, which dwindled to 15 members, including board members, local residents and the South Burlington city manager, Jessie Baker, among others.
The two finalists, Ruud and David Conrady, a school administrator from Rhode Island, rose to the top after the search committee narrowed the pool down to seven applicants.
Criticism of how the search process was conducted bubbled up at the June 15 meeting when Ruud was approved, with some residents suggesting the district did not vet candidates enough nor fact-check their applications.
South Burlington resident Michael Donoghue noted a few red flags during a set of community forums last week, when the candidates were asked questions live for the public to watch.
“The bio of one of the candidates was not completely accurate,” specifically Conrady, Donoghue pointed out. “That I find a little bothersome, that he was being portrayed as a principal of a high school down in Providence, when in fact, a simple search shows on their website, he’s not the principal.”
According to his resume, Conrady currently works as the principal of Mount Pleasant High School in the Providence public school system. It also lists current employment as principal of Indian Woods Middle School in Kansas, but he does not appear in the school directory and the middle school principal is listed as John Bartel.
At the community forum, Conrady explained he currently holds a position in the district office.
School board chair Travia Childs acknowledged that the search committee “should have known” about the candidate’s resume discrepancy, agreeing that “we dropped the ball,” but she and other board members defended the overall search process when put in perspective of the tight timeline.
“Ideally when we have time to fact-check and do our due diligence, then there is time to catch mistakes,” Bailey said, adding that the discrepancy was a “big red flag” for her. The error was mostly due to Conrady “not being forthright,” and not a mark on the integrity of the search committee, she added.
Julie Conrad of South Burlington also chimed in with criticism of the search process, urging board members to hire a consultant as they look for a permanent superintendent. As an educator who has served on such search committees, hiring a consultant to do background checks and other vetting is standard operating procedure, she said.
“I think, just overall, the whole process needs to be a lot more transparent,” Conrad said. “I know some of this was time constrained but being able to see what the feedback is looking like from the community and going through that whole process I think it’s just really, really an important aspect.”
Young announced he was leaving the district in February, shortly after Bailey and fellow freshmen members Boyer and Tillinghast were elected to the school board, giving the five-member body only three months to find a replacement. Young will take over as superintendent of the Vermont Catholic school system, the Vermont Roman Catholic Diocese announced in May.
The school board approved Ruud’s appointment as interim superintendent unanimously at its meeting June 15. They also approved a contingency plan, giving themselves the power to appoint an acting superintendent in the event Ruud’s contract was not ratified.
