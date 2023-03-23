Lissa McDonald, South Burlington High School’s former assistant principal of 17 years, has accepted the permanent principal position at Rick Marcotte Central School’s after a yearlong stint as interim principal.
The school board finalized her appointment at its March 8 school board meeting following a three-month search.
McDonald moved to Vermont from Maine in 1990 when her husband was hired to teach physical education and coach football at South Burlington High School, where she would later become the assistant principal in 2006.
Prior to her years in the principal role, McDonald spent another 17 years in education as a teacher and coach when she “paused to reflect upon my career and began to think about how I could contribute to a school community in a unique way,” she said. “I enrolled in the Educational Leadership and Policy Studies program at the University of Vermont where I received a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership and waited for the next opportunity.”
Six years after her appointment as the assistant principal, she earned the Vermont Assistant Principal of the Year award given by the Vermont Principals Association in 2012.
“I’ve remained in my position as an assistant principal because I’ve been a member of a strong leadership team, I adore the students I work with every day and I have been given endless opportunities to be creative and take the lead on responsibilities that keep me challenged and fulfilled,” she said.
With almost two decades of experience with the South Burlington School District, when the interim position opened after former Rick Marcotte Central School principal Kathleen Kilbourne resigned, McDonald wasn’t sure if her experience in secondary education would translate well to the elementary level. “I thought, I can do anything for a year, so let me see if I can help out — and I got the interim position, and I was really thinking a year and that would be it, but immediately I just fell in love with the school,” she said.
To her surprise, the experience she held at the high school level prepared her well for the role because “I know where all these students are going,” she said.
When the interim position was completed and the search for the permanent position was opened, she said she was not ready to walk away from the work that she had started.
With the district shifting the focus to ensure social-emotional learning plays a key role in the district’s learning initiatives, McDonald explained that some of her most important work is “consistently developing strong systems that will produce desired outcomes related to academics and social-emotional development for students.”
With the strain of a three-year-long pandemic still looming, her goal is to support teachers “in an occupation that has become increasingly more difficult over time,” she said.
Another important area she is focusing on is working with the city to establish safe walking and biking routes to school, especially on Market Street where the school is located.
For students, her focus has been to cultivate the school as a warm and welcoming learning environment where “everybody is somebody,” she said.
“When the conditions of the environment sincerely generate caring, safety, trust and belonging, the goal of preparing students to make a difference in the world is possible, and our potential is endless,” she said in a recent letter to the school community.
McDonald said that her main strategy has been to work to alter the stereotypical belief that one should fear the principal, whose primary function is to solve problems, interact when conflict is involved and issue consequences for inappropriate actions. Instead, she’s dubbed herself the principal, with an emphasis on “pal,” as an approachable, listening leader.
“Let’s face it, most parents warn their children to stay away from the principal’s office, and many educators experience a sense of dread when an administrator walks into their classroom or asks for a chat,” she said.
Although her departure from South Burlington High School is bittersweet as she waves goodbye to students and faculty she has grown to cherish over the last 17 years, McDonald says she feels thrilled and equipped to be a part of the district in an entirely new way.
“I wondered if elementary students would relate to a person who has spent an entire career at the secondary level. But immediately, I felt like, ‘Wow, this is going to work for me.’ Working with elementary students feels like the most natural thing in the world! Being with my students is absolutely the thing I love most about the position.”
