Following a four-months-long search, Rick Marcotte Central School will welcome Kathleen Kilbourne as its new principal this fall.
During an April 13 meeting, on the recommendation of Superintendent David Young, the South Burlington School District’s board approved Kilbourne to take the reins next fall. Kilbourne will replace outgoing principal Brent Coon.
Kilbourne comes to the district from Addison Central School. She has worked in education for 26 years: the first 15 years as an elementary school teacher and special educator and the last 10 as an administrator.
Kilbourne is a mother, with a 19-year-old daughter who recently graduated from Vergennes, and a 15-year-old adopted son, whom she said is differently abled.
“Part of what continues to attract me and excite me about working in schools is I’ve had an opportunity to be on both sides of that table,” Kilbourne said. She added that being a consumer and provider of school services has called her to problem solve and “think outside the box” about what works, individually, for each student.
“I’m blessed,” Kilbourne said. “Not every adult I know, is excited to get up and go to work in the morning, but I absolutely am. I’m really pleased to be joining your community.”
Kilbourne added she looks forward to hearing about the district’s priorities, hopes, dreams and challenges.
The search began in December when Young asked 15-year veteran high school assistant principal Pat Phillips to help assemble and facilitate a search committee. Phillips crafted a committee including Orchard School Principal Mark Trifilio, school board member Bridget Burkhardt, faculty, support staff and a parent.
The committee helped define the desired characteristics of a new principal and reviewed about 20 applications for the position. They narrowed the field down to four candidates for interviews.
As the interviews began, COVID-19 started to spread across the U.S.
One applicant withdrew their candidacy, and the others were interviewed. Then as COVID-19 progressed, another candidate withdrew their application. But Phillips said the remaining two were “very good candidates.”
The committee planned to hold a March 23 community forum to have the candidates meet with parents, community members, teachers and staff, students and district administration. But on March 15, the governor announced that school would be going remote to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The community forum was postponed and later held via several Zoom conferences.
Following the Zoom conferences, the candidates met with Young.
The search committee received feedback from the stakeholder groups and unanimously decided to put forward Kilbourne as the recommended candidate, Phillips said.
“Each of the groups who were part of it … all really thought this was an outstanding candidate,” Phillips said. “Eventually, David [Young] asked me to do a reference check. I spoke to nine different former colleagues and current colleagues of Kathleen Kilbourne. I can tell you, having done lots of searches over the years, I have never heard such unanimous approval and encouragement for this candidate.”
Burkhardt thanked Phillips for his work and for adjusting the process during COVID-19. She shared with the board her thoughts on the candidate.
“I’ve interviewed lots of people in my previous career, and I’ve been on a few search committees in the district, and I’ve never seen someone so prepared for a job and for the [interview] process as well,” Burkhardt said. “We’re excited to have [Kilbourne] on board for next year.”