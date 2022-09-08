For the first time since 2019, students of all ages arrived for the first day of school last week without masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
In a memo sent to schools, the Vermont Agency of Education and Department of Health announced a shift in policy. While masks were made optional last spring, the agency has relinquished control over health decisions back to those who were making them prior to the pandemic’s eruption: school nurses.
“As we begin to think of COVID-19 as an endemic disease, we once again need to shift our thinking,” the memo said. “COVID-19, like the flu, is now a part of our lives.”
While risks around the coronavirus remain, including indications like those from a study published by the American Medical Association that estimated up to 10 percent of children who contract COVID-19 could be at risk for extended and lingering effects from the virus, the state indicated to nurses that testing would no longer be a “first-line strategy” against the virus, instructing them to instead incorporate monitoring and treatment into broader health and wellness programs.
Schools are largely welcoming this return to a health policy that puts school nurses back in charge as a return to some sort of normalcy after two years of a wearying strictness.
“We were very excited to welcome our students and staff back for this new school year on August 29 and 30,” said Corey Burdick, South Burlington School District communications coordinator. “So far, the feedback from administrators, students and staff has been very positive and the feel is a bit more relaxed since everyone is back in person full time without restriction. There is definitely a sense of optimism and hope as we begin to bring back more programs that were paused or reimagined during the height of the pandemic.”
According to the administrative team at the Shelburne Community School, “there was a palpable lightness to the start of this school year compared to the past two years. You can see it (literally the smiles on faces) and feel it throughout the entire building and community.”
While the school remains flexible with masking and expects to continue to see masked students at the school, there’s a community-wide feeling that overall COVID-19 has become manageable.
“We’re seeing the passion, excitement, and engagement coming back to the building — which is comforting and a relief. We are very appreciative of all our community support, encouragement, patience and understanding over these past few years,” the administrative team said.
“Our full student, faculty and staff community was able to meet together for the first time since February 2020. The visual alone was a powerful reminder that each one of us is an important part of the whole,” Adam Bunting, Champlain Valley Union High School principal, said. “Our students are grateful to move beyond the literal and figurative social distancing of the past three years — created by the pandemic, stress, and isolation of single perspective social media.”
Looking ahead
In a state and country struggling to attract and retain teaching and administrative staff, South Burlington still has over 40 positions the school district is looking to fill.
Open positions in the district include everything from education support personnel, bus drivers and at least one guidance counselor.
Meanwhile, the Champlain Valley School District is all set for administrative and teacher positions, though like its neighboring district, they’re still in the market for paraeducators, facilities and food service workers.
Both districts have diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the top of their list of initiatives for this school year as schools look to combat the learning loss suffered by students when the pandemic forced them out of classrooms, which affected students disproportionately depending on the resources available to them at home.
In South Burlington, their effort will be led by De-Dee Loftin-Davis, who was hired at the end of the last school year and will include a mentorship program. Her efforts will be bolstered by an equity policy passed by the school board earlier this year aimed at gathering data and analyzing issues of discrimination.
Champlain Valley is prioritizing “growth and belonging” as main areas of focus districtwide.
“The meaning we have attributed to growth is the academic achievement and progress students will make this year. Belonging starts with the idea of what engagement looks like in a learning environment. Then, belonging transcends from mere engagement to a feeling or a sense of ease, safety, honor, joy and love. Finally, belonging is developed and supported when we know each person’s story,” said Champlain Valley School District superintendent Rene Sanchez.
Champlain Valley is also developing a multi-year strategic plan for the district and is hoping for significant participation from the community. Community members can provide at the district’s website.
Drills return
In schools across Vermont, another, a more disconcerting sign of a return to normal was announced by the Agency of Education as well: the return of active-shooter drills.
With mass shootings a common occurrence across the United States and high-profile incidents like the 21 students and teachers killed at Uvalde, Texas, in May have kept preventing such incidents in the minds of educators.
As restrictions around COVID-19 mitigation lift, the agency is once again requiring schools to conduct active shooter drills along with guidelines to attempt to limit anxiety in student responses to these practice scenarios.
Champlain Valley is in the process of re-establishing a district-level safety team for the pandemic era, according to communication director Bonnie Birdsall.
The team will be made up of a diverse group of members including law enforcement and will review the district’s safety programs to include active threat responses and options-based approaches to active threats, she said. The district’s operations and facilities team will continue to conduct periodic safety inspections as part of our safety program.
South Burlington is still at work on revisiting its safety plan and was unable to provide further details by press time.
